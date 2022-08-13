2022 Fantasy Baseball: Top Week 18 Pitcher Streamers

The fantasy baseball season is winding down. Some leagues are already in the playoffs. However, there are still a few more weeks before the majority of playoffs start. So this is the time for managers to buckle down and get their teams ready for the stretch run.

Today, we are discussing the top Week 18 fantasy baseball pitcher streamers for your league. Week 18 is scheduled to run from August 15th-August 21st. There are a number of good streaming options for this week.

Rules: Each pitcher must be rostered in 60 percent or less of leagues according to Yahoo Fantasy in order to quality as a pitcher streamer. These will all be pitchers who are scheduled for two-start weeks. Without further ado, let’s get right into it.

Week 18 Fantasy Baseball Pitcher Streamers

Josiah Gray, WSH, 37% Rostered

Matchups: vs. CHC, @SD

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray is in line for a two-start week. Gray hasn’t pitched incredibly well as of late, but he’s fresh off of a solid outing against the Chicago Cubs. In the outing, he went 6.1 innings of 2-run ball while striking out 5 batters.

Gray gets the Cubs once again on Monday, and he will finish out the week with a matchup against the Padres in San Diego. The Cubs start obviously is the preferred matchup. However, who knows how the Padres will play given the recent Fernando Tatis Jr suspension news.

Go ahead and roll with Josiah Gray in Week 18.

James Kaprielian, OAK, 13% Rostered

Matchups: @TEX, vs. SEA

Oakland Atheltics pitcher James Kaprielian is in the midst of a mediocre 2022 season. He owns a 4.38 ERA and 1.32 WHIP for the year. However, the right-hander could be a useful fantasy baseball pitcher streamer this week.

Kaprielian kicks off his week with a scheduled Monday start against the underwhelming Texas Rangers. He then will face the Seattle Mariners in Oakland.

The Mariners feature a solid offense. But Kaprielian may be able to contain them at home. And I like his chances of pitching well against the Rangers in Texas.

And if you aren’t sold on him yet, the A’s right-hander has allowed 3 earned runs or less in each of his last nine starts.

Alex Cobb, SF, 36% Rostered

Matchups: vs. AZ, @COL

It’s never a great sign to see an @COL next to a pitcher’s matchups. However, Alex Cobb should be able to pitch well against the Diamondbacks at home on Monday. And although the start at Coors Field isn’t the perfect scenario, Cobb may be able to contain the Rockies’ bats.

Cobb has been useful in fantasy baseball over the past few weeks as well. He’s allowed 3 runs or less in each of his last 3 outings. Additionally, Cobb has punched out 7 or more hitters in each of those games.

The veteran is beginning to find his rhythm following a difficult start to the season. Go ahead and roll with Alex Cobb in Week 18.

Jose Quintana, STL, 39% Rostered

Matchups: vs. COL, @AZ

Jose Quintana is one of the better pitchers who’s always in streaming territory. The left-hander is only 39 percent rostered but happens to be a quality pitcher. And he has a couple of extremely tasty matchups ahead of this week.

Quintana starts off the week with a matchup against the Colorado Rockies at home. The Rockies are good when playing at Coors Field. However, they are dreadful away from Colorado. And Quintana recently pitched well against the Rockies at Coors Field. So he should have no problem taking care of business against them in St. Louis.

He is then scheduled for a late week outing against the Diamondbacks in Arizona. The D’Backs feature one of MLB’s worst offenses.

Jose Quintana is my favorite fantasy baseball pitcher streamer this week.