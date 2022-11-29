Published November 29, 2022

By Mike Johrendt · 5 min read

It can be agreed that Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season was a bit of a weird one – low-scoring games, underdogs ruining playoff hopes, and your fantasy football team struggling. But have no fear, you can help right the ship with your Week 13 waiver wire pickups.

This past week was also the week for unexpected players to put up big games, making it even more important to mine your waiver wire for additions. Never knowing when you will need that valuable depth piece or when an injury will open up a starting workload should keep you on your toes for building your team – you can never have enough talent.

Players from the Jaguars and Jets dominate this week’s waiver wire pickups, teams that you typically are not looking to add pieces from to your roster. But as the season goes on, teams are more willing to change things up, opening up chances for backups to earn playing time and for starters to take a back seat, at least for the time being.

Making sure to continuously improve your roster is what is going to increase your chances of making the postseason. While this week’s waiver wire pickups may not have that home run addition like other weeks, there is plenty of depth here to take advantage of.

As always, the following list includes players that are rostered on fewer than 50 percent of rosters, increasing the odds that you are able to put in a few claims.

Week 13 Waiver Wire Pickups

10. Tyler Conklin – TE

32.1% Rostered

New York Jets

With the swap of Zach Wilson for Mike White, it was Tyler Conklin who was one of the bigger beneficiaries in the offense for the Jets. Three targets and 50 receiving yards may not seem like a lot, but it was Conklin’s highest yardage output since Week 8, hopefully a sign of things to come.

9. Jameson Williams – WR

20.8% Rostered

Detroit Lions

Still needing to make his NFL debut, rookie wideout Jameson Williams looks to be very close to joining the Detroit Lions on the field. Week 14 looks to be more of a likely starting point for Williams and his debut, and his potential target share is the biggest element driving a potential pickup here – only add Williams if you have a roster spot open.

8. David Bell – WR

0.3% Rostered

Cleveland Browns

Similar to adding Williams, David Bell should be considered in your waiver wire pickups this week based on his potential. Having held a limited role in his rookie year with the Browns, Bell has consistently been seeing his slot role increase over the past two weeks, and his workload should only increase with the debut of Deshaun Watson in Week 13.

7. Ty Johnson – RB

1.1% Rostered

New York Jets

With Michael Carter suffering a low ankle sprain and being called day-to-day, the New York Jets had to turn to two backups with James Robinson a healthy scratch. Ty Johnson played the change-of-pace role depth-wise this past week, and he managed to find the end zone in the process, something that should earn him more playing time with Carter likely missing time.

6. JaMychal Hasty – RB

0.8% Rostered

Jacksonville Jaguars

Speaking of running backs and injuries, Travis Etienne suffered an injury that knocked him out of the Baltimore – Jacksonville game, even though he was cleared to return seeing as how it was not overly serious. In any event, JaMychal Hasty was the next man up and did a good job, turning 17 touches into 95 yards and a receiving score and becoming one of the more sought-after waiver wire pickups this week.

5. Mike White – QB

2.9% Rostered

New York Jets

In an unappetizing matchup with Trevor Siemian, it was Mike White who came out on top. In his first chance to show how Zach Wilson how to play QB for the Jets, White only had six incompletions on a rainy day, throwing for 315 yards and 3 scores.

While the Jets still need to figure out who they are on offense, White looks like he may very well be the right choice at QB for the time being, or at least until Wilson gets things figured out.

4. Zay Jones – WR

31.4% Rostered

Jacksonville Jaguars

A career day for Zay Jones helped lead the Jaguars over the Ravens in a huge upset, capped off by an ambitious two-point conversion for the win by Doug Pederson. Jones was a huge benefactor of having to throw the ball heavily, and he and Trevor Lawrence were consistently on the same page all game.

Jones is an upside WR3 play moving forward, especially since expecting over 100 yards from him on a weekly basis is just not going to happen.

3. Zonovan Knight – RB

0.0% Rostered

New York Jets

In what may be the first time ever in this list, we have a chosen player with a zero-percent rostership – Zonovan Knight. Knight was the chosen backup when Carter went down with his ankle injury for the Jets, and he earned 17 touches and had a ‘hard running style’ which helped him stand out to head coach Robert Salah. If Carter misses time, Knight can probably be fired up in a FLEX capacity, making him your top running back for your waiver wire pickups this week.

2. Elijah Moore – WR

33.2% Rostered

New York Jets

With Wilson out, Elijah Moore returned to semi-relevance for the Jets and their passing attack. Two targets may still be quite low for Moore, but hauling one of them in for a 22-yard score (his first of the year) certainly makes that look better. If White remains under center moving forward, then the duo of Moore and Garrett Wilson certainly can retain some value for your fantasy football rosters.

1. Treylon Burks – WR

37.5% Rostered

Tennessee Titans

Returning from injury, rookie Treylon Burks finally looks to be proving why the Tennessee Titans selected him with a first-round pick. Over the past three games, Burks has earned a combined 20 targets from Ryan Tannehill, hauling in 14 catches for over 200 yards. While he has yet to score his first career NFL touchdown, Burks has the target share that should allow him to score very soon.