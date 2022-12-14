By Owen Crisafulli · 5 min read

Another week has gone by in the 2022 NFL season, and while teams are continuing to jostle for playoff positioning in the NFL, the playoffs are about to get underway in most fantasy football leagues if they haven’t already. With that in mind, our Week 15 start ’em sit’ em quarterbacks list becomes all the more important for fantasy managers to check out.

Quarterback production remains inconsistent this season, and with key options like Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray set to miss Week 15, that means finding a starting caliber quarterback is going to be crucial to winning if you find yourself in the postseason. So without further ado, let’s get into the list and pick out which quarterbacks you should start, and which should ride the bench in Week 15.

Week 15 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott hasn’t been throwing the football like we had been accustomed to seeing him in prior seasons. That’s because the Dallas Cowboys have transitioned to a more run focused offense, which makes sense considering they have Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard at their disposal. Prescott has been solid if unspectacular under center this season, and that has resulted in him only eclipsing the 20 fantasy point mark twice in his eight games played. But he has a favorable matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend, and this game could become a shootout considering how well the Jags offense has been playing. If that ends up being the case, it could result in a big outing from Prescott under center.

Mike White, New York Jets

It’s been a strange season for the New York Jets offense, but it’s become clear that Mike White has looked a lot better at quarterback than Zach Wilson, and that’s translated to the fantasy football realm. He struggled against a tough Buffalo Bills defense in wintry conditions in Week 14, but he has a much more favorable matchup in Week 15 against the Detroit Lions. Similar to Prescott, this game could be a shootout based on how good Detroit’s offense has looked lately, and if that is the case, White is a must start option. He’s questionable to play right now, so his status does bear watching, but if White is able to suit up against the Lions, he becomes a surprise must-start option this weekend.

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Well if you thought White was a surprising inclusion, hold your hats here. Brock Purdy has been a revelation for the San Francisco 49ers recently, and torched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense in the first half of what ended up being a blowout victory last weekend. Purdy has some elite targets at his disposal, and will be going up against a vulnerable Seattle Seahawks defense in Week 15. It will be a bit risky to play Purdy given teams may begin adjusting to him, and the fact that Deebo Samuel isn’t going to be taking the field, but it’s hard to argue with his early results. Similar to White, Purdy is questionable for the 49ers, and they play on Thursday Night Football, but if he ends up being active, it’s worth starting him against Seattle.

Week 15 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa has been one of the top fantasy football quarterbacks all season long, but that hasn’t stopped him from being rather inconsistent over the past three weeks. Tagovailoa hasn’t scored over 20 fantasy points since Week 10, and the Dolphins offense looked wildly out of sync in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Tagovailoa will draw a tougher matchup in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills, and to make matters worse, there is expected to be snowy conditions for this game, which will make things even tougher for him. Add on an ankle injury that clearly limited his top target in Tyreek Hill last weekend, and it seems like it would be a wise idea to find another quarterback option aside from Tagovailoa.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence has been on the rise lately, scoring at least 20 points in three of his last four outings as the Jaguars offense begins to find some consistency. But he draws a very tough matchup in Week 15 against the Cowboys, who boast arguably the best defense in the league. Dallas struggled to shut down the Houston Texans in Week 14, but that was more due to the offense being unable to put the game away. Lawrence hasn’t gotten a ton of production from his offensive line this season, and a vicious Cowboys pass rush could force him to be on the run all day long. Jacksonville’s offense has certainly improved, but starting him against a deadly Dallas defense does not feel like a good idea for Week 15.

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Similar to Lawrence, Geno Smith has the misfortune of going up against one of the top defenses in the league in the 49ers. Smith has quietly become a top tier quarterback this season, and he’s remained a valuable starter even as he’s struggled with turnovers recently (he’s committed six in the last three games). The 49ers held Smith to his worst outing of the season back in Week 2, and while Seattle’s offense has gotten better, so has San Fran’s defense. Smith could be in for another turnover filled day if he isn’t careful, and while he could have a huge rebound game with the Seahawks playoff hopes hanging in the balance, you shouldn’t start Smith unless you absolutely have to in order to avoid getting burned.