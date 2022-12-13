By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel went down with a worrying leg injury in Week 14 against the Buccaneers, but it looks as if he’s avoided a long-term ailment. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday that he’s expecting Samuel to be out of commission for around three weeks, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports.

Via Maiocco:

“Kyle Shanahan said he was told Deebo Samuel’s time frame to be out of action is “three-ish” weeks. Samuel has knee and ankle issues.”

Shanahan told reports that Samuel was hit with injuries to both his knee and ankle, and expects him to return in around three weeks. That would put Samuel in line to return for the playoffs, and possibly by Week 18 for the regular-season finale. The 49ers have four games left in the season, with matchups against the Seahawks, Commanders, Raiders, and Cardinals looming.

At 9-4, the 49ers figure to be in the playoffs, so making sure Deebo Samuel is back at 100 percent strength will be critical. The swiss-army knife has been utilized out of the backfield over the past two seasons, and it was on a run up the middle that Samuel went down with the injury. Over the past two years, Samuel has rushed 100 times for 593 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In 2022, has featured in 12 games for the 49ers, recording 54 receptions on 91 targets for 612 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He’s rushed 41 times for 228 yards and three touchdowns via the ground.

Samuel has showcased an uncanny ability to play through pain and injuries during his NFL career, but the knocks to his ankle and knee are proving too much for even the tough 26-year-old to push past.