While teams across the NFL are still fighting for playoff spots, in the fantasy football world, the playoffs are set to kick off in Week 15 in most leagues. While not everyone is in the playoffs, there’s a decent chance that most fantasy owners have at least one team that will begin the fight for a championship, which makes checking out our Week 15 start ’em sit ’em tight ends list all the more worthwhile.

Tight end is always the toughest position to find weekly production from, unless, of course, you managed to land Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. But there is a great opportunity to find unexpected points from this position that could help you win your initial matchups in the playoffs, so let’s dive in and take a look at the list and see which tight ends you should start, and which you should sit.

Week 15 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

Aside from two huge games in Weeks 9 and 10, Cole Kmet has been a relatively mediocre tight end in fantasy football. And while a matchup in Week 15 doesn’t exactly bode well for the Chicago Bears, it could force them to air it out for most of the game. That makes Kmet a very worthwhile starting option in this game. Kmet has had a pretty steady diet of targets in recent weeks, but he’s a rather touchdown reliant player, which makes him a bit of a risky start on a weekly basis. But chances are Chicago will be throwing the football more than they are accustomed to, and that could lead Kmet to put together a strong outing as a result.

Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers

Gerald Everett isn’t the most tantalizing tight end option for fantasy owners, but he’s steady if nothing else. The Los Angeles Chargers offense is finally coming together, but that hasn’t stopped Justin Herbert from feeding Everett targets. He may not have the ceiling he had earlier in the season when guys like Keenan Allen and Mike Williams were out, but the Tennessee Titans defense is skidding right now, which makes this an opportune time for Everett to put together a strong outing. Everett hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 4, but he has a favorable matchup in Week 15 that could allow for that to change, making him a worthwhile starting option.

Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos

Greg Dulcich has certainly been one of the more surprising tight end options in fantasy football this year, as he’s quickly become one of Russell Wilson’s most trusted targets in the desolate Denver Broncos offense. The Broncos offense finally seemed to open up a bit in Week 14, and while Wilson may not end up playing in Week 15, that shouldn’t take away from a strong matchup that Dulcich has in front of him against the Arizona Cardinals. Dulcich should be a big red zone threat in this game, and he becomes even more of a must start option if Courtland Sutton ends up being forced to miss his second straight game.

Week 15 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Goedert seems set to make a return off the injured reserve in Week 15, which is the perfect time for fantasy owners who have been holding onto him over the past few weeks. The Philadelphia Eagles have been fine without him, but adding him into the mix only makes them a more dangerous team. However, playing Goedert (if he does end up getting activated off the IR) is a poor idea for a couple of reasons. First, there’s obviously going to be some rust he has to shake off, and second, the Eagles are playing the Bears. There’s a chance Philly goes up early and simply runs this game out, which makes Goedert a relatively unappealing fantasy option this week.

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars

Evan Engram has been a hot name on the waiver wire after he put together a massive outing in Week 14 for the Jacksonville Jaguars (11 REC, 162 YDS, 2 TD). Many people are going to see that line and immediately pick up Engram and throw him in their starting lineup without batting an eye. The problem is that Engram is a big boom or bust option at tight end, and right now, he seems set for a big bust outing against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys defense is deadly, and while it’s probably a good idea to stay away from most Jaguars players, there’s no reason to start Engram unless you absolutely have to in Week 15.

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

Tyler Higbee was a wildly consistent option earlier this season, especially in PPR leagues, because Matthew Stafford peppered him with targets. But the Los Angeles Rams offense has completely fallen apart, and it’s gotten to the point where Baker Mayfield is somehow their new starting quarterback. Higbee is a solid safety option for Mayfield, but this is a Rams offense that cannot be reasonably trusted in Week 15. Higbee has to prove he can produce with Mayfield as his quarterback before regaining his status as a starter, and since he didn’t do that in Week 14, there’s no reason to start him in your fantasy football leagues in Week 15.