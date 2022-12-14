By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The 2022 NFL season continues to creep towards the playoffs. But in the fantasy football world, the playoffs are just starting up. And if your team was good enough to find its way into the postseason, that makes checking out our Week 15 start ’em sit ’em running backs list worth your while.

Finding solid running back production can be tough to do, but heading into Week 15, it looks like there are a lot of favorable matchups that can be taken advantage of to help you win the open round of the playoffs. So with that being said, let’s jump into the list and look at which running backs should be starting for you, as well as which ones should be riding the bench.

Week 15 Start ‘Em: Running Backs

David Montgomery. Chicago Bears

There’s been a lot of hesitancy to start David Montgomery on a consistent basis this season, and for good reason. He’s been getting carries vultured away from him by Justin Fields and Khalil Herbert, and while Fields still looms as a strong rusher, Herbert remains on the injured reserve for the time being. Montgomery has been solid in the past three weeks as the Chicago Bears lead running back, and with Herbert still working his way back to full health, he should be in starting lineups again in Week 15. Montgomery could get phased out of the game early considering Chicago is playing the Philadelphia Eagles, but he should still be able to have a strong outing in his lead capacity for Chicago.

D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions

It’s been a very frustrating fantasy football season for D’Andre Swift owners, who have watched a promising start to the season get plagued by injuries and Jamaal Williams touchdowns. But Swift has largely remained a playable running back, and he finally appears to be finding his way back onto the field more frequently. Swift was quiet in Week 14 after a big game in Week 13, but he could be needed frequently against a tough New York Jets defense in Week 15. Detroit could be forced to air it out early and often, and if that’s the case, that would benefit Swift greatly. Swift is a risky play, but he could be in line for a big day against the Jets, making him a worthwhile starting option.

Jerick McKinnon, Kansas City Chiefs

Jerick McKinnon is your prime example of a pass-catching running back. McKinnon doesn’t do much as a runner, but he carries a lot of value in PPR fantasy football leagues for his ability to be a solid checkdown option in the Kansas City Chiefs passing attack. McKinnon had a monster game against the Denver Broncos in Week 14, and he looks likely to continue to be a big piece of the Chiefs offense. Going up against a weak Houston Texans defense in Week 15 only makes McKinnon a more appealing option, and while this game could end up being a blowout very quickly, expect McKinnon to put up a solid fantasy line through his contributions in the Chiefs passing attack.

Week 15 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars offense has been on a roll lately, but that hasn’t included Travis Etienne Jr. Etienne was one of the top running backs in the league shortly after the Jags traded James Robinson to the New York Jets, but he picked up a foot injury early in Jacksonville’s Week 12 contest, and hasn’t looked the same since. Etienne hasn’t come close to reaching ten fantasy points in his past three outings, which is a pretty big concern. Even more concerning is that he will have to go up against a dominant Dallas Cowboys front seven in Week 15. Etienne will get carries, but based on his recent struggles, it makes sense to explore some other options for Week 15.

Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

Kenneth Walker III has been a revelation for the Seattle Seahawks at running back once Rashaad Penny went down for the season, and he is set to return to action in Week 15 against the San Francisco 49ers after missing Week 14 with an ankle injury. Walker’s efficiency had been a concern prior to the injury, as his most rushing yards in the past three games he played was 36 in Week 13, and that came on just three carries before he was forced out of the game with that aforementioned injury. Similar to Etienne, Walker should get some volume, but the 49ers defense is one of the best in the league, and given Walker is coming back from an injury, it may be worth avoiding him this week.

Michael Carter, New York Jets

The New York Jets running back room has been a mess since Breece Hall’s injury, and it looks set to continue to change even more with Zonovan Knight emerging as the favored option over Michael Carter. Carter still is a somewhat playable option in fantasy football given his contributions as a pass-catching running back, but starting him at this point feels like a very bad idea. Knight has clearly taken over the lead role, and Carter’s efficiency on the ground has been pretty bad all season long. Unless you desperately need a running back, Carter should be avoided at all costs as Knight continues to get more carries.