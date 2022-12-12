By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

New York Jets’ quarterback Mike White remained in the game despite suffering a rib injury during the team’s Week 14 loss to the Buffalo Bills. White, who was taken to a hospital after the contest, is considered day-do-day following the injury. Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh said they are expecting White to be available in Week 15 against the Detroit Lions, per Adam Schefter.

Mike White got brutally honest on staying in the game after suffering the ailment, per the New York Jets Twitter account.

“At first, when I was on the ground, I couldn’t catch my breath,” White said. “That was the hardest part. Once I did I was able to get up and walk off. We got X-Rays to make sure everything was good. And the X-Rays were cool. I knew if everything was fine I was going in. You would have had to peel me off that field. It was never in my mind that I’m not finishing this game.”

Mike White’s comments will earn him plenty of respect with the Jets. New York would still like to implement Zach Wilson in some fashion this season. But White appears to be in the driver’s seat for a Jets team that is seeking a playoff berth. Barring a setback, White will draw the start in Week 15 against Detroit. And the Jets, who fell to 7-6 after their loss to the Bills, need White to lead them to a win.

We will continue to provide updates on Mike White as they are made available.