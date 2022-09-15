2022 Fantasy Football Week 2 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

The first week of the 2022 NFL season was simply incredible. There were a few shocks, a lot of tight games, and certainly some RBs who stole the show. Moving on to Week 2, the fantasy football backfield choices will be extremely fascinating. Some running backs want to rebound after disappointing Week 1 performances, while others want to build on their strong starts. With that in mind, here are our Week 2 start ’em sit ’em running back recommendations.

Week 2 Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs

Edwards-Helaire may have only had 10 touches in Week 1, but he accomplished enough that he should be considered for a start in Week 2. Edwards-Helaire was the Chiefs’ primary back, taking roughly 60% of the snaps and dominating touches until the game was firmly decided. He ran well and was also used in the passing game and in the end zone. Edwards-Helaire seems healthy and might be the player we all hoped he would be when he was picked in 2020. This week, he faces the Chargers, who allowed the second-most fantasy points and rushing yards to running backs last season. Start Edwards-Helaire in your fantasy football teams with supreme confidence this coming week.

#Chiefs Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs Cardinals: 10 touches

74 total yards

2 TDs pic.twitter.com/w5eprZHa10 — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) September 11, 2022

Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams

We’ll see if Darrell Henderson continues to outplay Cam Akers, but the Rams clearly favored Henderson in Week 1 against Buffalo. He rushed for 47 yards and caught five passes for 26 yards on five targets. Meanwhile, Akers had three carries for 0 yards and did not participate in the passing game. The Rams are also massive favorites at home against the Falcons, and Henderson, as the Rams’ top RB from Week 1, should have multiple scoring chances.

Jeff Wilson, San Francisco 49ers

With Elijah Mitchell sidelined, the 49ers will start Jeff Wilson at running back this week, but coach Kyle Shanahan stated the club will adopt a hot-hand strategy against the Seahawks. That could be Wilson, Tyrion Davis-Price, or Jordan Mason, but we also know Deebo Samuel and Trey Lance will see action on the ground. Wilson has flex appeal as the starter, so it could become messy. And the Seahawks are terrible against pass-catching running backs, so Wilson should have an advantage against Davis-Price and Mason in that department.

Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns

Despite being the No. 2 option in Cleveland’s backfield behind Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt should be considered a must-start running back in all leagues. Hunt had 11 runs for 46 yards and a score against Carolina in Week 1. He also grabbed four receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown on four targets. If he continues to earn about 15 total touches every week, he should return value as a top 20 Fantasy option in all formats.

Week 2 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

In Week 1, Jacobs carried 10 times and saw only one target. He gained only 57 yards on the ground against the NFL’s worst running defense last season. The one target is concerning because he had a career-high 64 targets last year. In Week 1, the Raiders ran the ball on only 22% of their plays. If both of these tendencies continue, Jacobs’ fantasy football floor and ceiling will be substantially lower. The Raiders have an abundance of passing weapons and are definitely not scared to use them. Jacobs is at best a flex option. This week, he plays the Cardinals, who are in the middle of the pack when it comes to stopping running backs.

Josh Jacobs is the only player in the NFL with multiple TDs on opening day each of the past three seasons.pic.twitter.com/Ys04HDrG6l — Raider Nation Boston (@KeithRicci) September 7, 2022

Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams

Cam Akers was disappointingly non-existent last week. He put up only three touches on the ball and was a distant No. 2 back in the Rams rotation behind Henderson. While that margin may narrow in the coming weeks, there’s no way to start Akers with confidence while he’s in such a secondary role. Henderson is the Rams’ starting quarterback this weekend, so stash Akers way down in your rotation.

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Zeke had a solid day against the Buccaneers, averaging 5.2 yards per run. Unfortunately, he was only given 10 carries in the contest. The Cowboys have lost Dak Prescott due to a broken thumb, their offensive line is in jeopardy, and the Bengals’ defense is unlikely to respect the ball with Cooper Rush at quarterback. As a result, we should be very cautious about how Elliott will respond.

Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills

Last week against the Rams, Singletary played 56.8 percent of the snaps, although Zack Moss led the Bills in backfield touches (12 to 10). If Buffalo goes back to rushing by committee, Singletary will be a difficult player to trust. Sure, last Sunday, the Titans gave up more than 30 fantasy points to Saquon Barkley, but Singletary is no Barkley.