2022 NFL Odds: Carolina Panthers over/under win total prediction

Over the course of the last few seasons, productive quarterback play has been hard to come by for the Carolina Panthers. After a well below-average season under center from Sam Darnold, the Panthers decided to be proactive by acquiring Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield prior to training camp. Disturbingly, the Panthers have been as consistent as it comes over the last three seasons by winning five games in each. While expectations aren’t necessarily high for this Panthers squad in 2022, it appears that upper management is putting in the effort to return this franchise back to storied heights like they were a few short years ago when Cam Newton was winning MVP honors and taking Carolina to the Super Bowl. It is time to dive into our FanDuel’s 2022 over-under win totals, where our Carolina Panthers over-under win total prediction and pick will be made!

Here are the 2022 NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 NFL Odds: Panthers Over/Under Win Total Odds

Carolina Panthers:

Over: 6.5 (+105)

Under: 6.5 (-125)

Why The Panthers Will Win 7 Games

After starting off the season 3-0, the Panthers soon hit a tailspin in large part due to inconsistent offensive line and quarterback play. Before Carolina knew it, injuries reared their ugly head as Sam Darnold and Christian McCaffrey both ended up going down with ailments at one point or another during the regular season. In fact, things got so bleak at the quarterback position that Carolina decided to reunite with Superman himself in Cam Newton, who started four games from November to December while Darnold was sidelined. Shortly after Newton’s stint, Darnold returned as the Panthers closed the regular season by losing their last seven ball games.

To begin, the Panthers became aware of Baker Mayfield’s unhappiness in Cleveland and decided to pull the trigger on the former Heisman Trophy-winning gunslinger by sending a 2024 conditional pick to the Browns. Seemingly overnight, the Panthers’ QB room had improved. While many speculate there will be a quarterback battle between Darnold and Mayfield, the belief is that it is Mayfield’s job to lose.

Not to mention, but a defense that finished as the second-best team in the league in yards per allowed will be returning a slew of playmakers from last year. They will be led by one of the more respected coaches on staff in defensive coordinator Phil Snow who will have a vast array of weapons at his disposal. Be on the lookout for tackling machine Shaq Thompson to get off on the right foot and Pro Bowl defensive end Brian Burns to wreak havoc on opposing offenses this season.

Why The Panthers Won’t Win 7 Games

Similar to why they’ll win 6.5 games, the Panthers do not have the depth as other teams around the league do and injuries would quickly put a damper on the 2022 season. Even though McCaffrey is a top back when healthy, his injuries over the past couple of seasons have made people believe that his best days could be behind him and that he is far too injury prone. This is a make-or-break year for the Panthers’ running back, as availability is the best ability when it comes to the NFL.

Additionally, it has yet to be seen whether or not that coach Matt Rhule can find success at the NFL level. Entering his third season with the Panthers, it is safe to say that the seat underneath Rhule feels a little warmer than usual. That is because in a few seasons in Carolina, Rhule has only gone an underwhelming 10-23 overall. Now with better quarterback play and a slightly better team around him, the former head coach at Temple and Baylor needs to show improvement in order to keep his job.

With the uncertainties in the coaching department, the Panthers are also going through a major overhaul on the offensive line and there are definitely question marks about this unit heading into 2022. Last season, the line underwent 13 different changes and could never get a consistent enough of a group out there to be successful. Free agent additions in Bradley Bozeman and Austin Corbett, who the latter started for the Rams a year ago, will certainly help keep whoever is playing quarterback upright, but the depth of this positional group just really isn’t there.

Final Panthers Win Total Prediction

While the Panthers have loved the number five over the past several seasons, there are reasons to believe that Carolina can step up their game in 2022. With Baker Mayfield expected to lead the troops on offense and a dominant defense returning, the recipe for success is there. Expect the Panthers to hit the over on 6.5 wins and maybe even make a surprise run at a Wild Card spot in large part thanks to residing in a mediocre NFC South division.

Final Panthers Win Total Prediction: Over 6.5 (+105)