2022 NFL Odds: Cleveland Browns over/under win total prediction

The Cleveland Browns will enter this season with a giant cloud hanging over their head, as they look to rebound from an 8-9 disappointment. It’s time to check out FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, including the Browns’ over/under win total.

The Browns created the ultimate offseason controversy by trading for six draft picks to the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Now, they will be without him for 11 games as he serves an 11-game suspension for behavior tied to multiple sexual assault allegations.

Kevin Stefanski returns as head coach for Cleveland. Subsequently, he has a monstrous challenge ahead, navigating a team dealing with a troubled quarterback with other multi-talented players. Stefanski is 20-15 during his tenure and returning for the third season. Additionally, defensive coordinator Joe Woods returns to continue to grow the 4-3-4 defense.

Cleveland let Baker Mayfield go and will have a new quarterback. While Watson serves his suspension, Jacoby Brissett will take his place. Brissett has experience as a quarterback but will still have difficulty replacing the talent that Watson, or even Mayfield, would bring to the field.

The Browns have had three winning seasons since 1999. However, they have enough talent to steal a winning slate if everything goes well.

2022 NFL Odds: Browns Over/Under Win Total Odds

Cleveland Browns:

Over: 8.5 (-135)

Under: 8.5 (-160)

Why The Browns Will Win Nine Games

Brissett is a decent quarterback who is intelligent and does not turn the ball over. Additionally, he will make the right plays when Cleveland asks him to execute.

Cleveland still has a two-headed monster at running back. First, they will go to Nick Chubb, their bulldozer. Chubb rushed for 1,259 yards last season with a 5.52 yards-per-carry average and eight touchdowns. Then, they will go with Kareem Hunt, their secondary option. Hunt missed nine games but is still a threat when healthy. He produced five touchdowns and 386 yards rushing over eight games. Likewise, that pace would put him at roughly 10 touchdowns and 800 yards. The offensive line brings back four starters who will all work together for the third straight season.

Amari Cooper is the new leader of the wide receiver crew. Subsequently, he fulfills the role that Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry were once supposed to have. Cooper had 865 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Dallas Cowboys. Subsequently, the Browns also drafted a receiver named David Bell to help Cooper. Donovan Peoples-Jones is ready to take that next step after getting 597 yards and three touchdowns last year.

Myles Garrett is a monster on the defensive line. He produced 16 sacks in 2021. Moreover, Garrett is 18 sacks shy of the franchise record of 76.5 sacks set by Clay Matthews. He does not have any other elite talent next to him but does have good depth. Additionally, the Browns have the best secondary in the league.

Denzel Ward and Grey Newsome are elite cornerbacks. Also, Greedy Williams has the potential to develop into one after grabbing two interceptions last season. Cleveland drafted another cornerback in Martin Emerson to build depth. Last year, the secondary produced 11 interceptions and will strive for more.

The Browns will win nine games because they have elite talent at running back, wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line, and secondary. Likewise, it will be enough to overcome any shortcomings at the quarterback position.

Why The Browns Won’t Win Nine Games

Brissett is solid but not an elite talent. Consequently, it could be the death of this team for 2022. Cleveland can trust him to play safe but not make all the plays that Watson would make. Thus, do not expect him to win games on his own.

The Browns have one significant weakness on defense: the linebacking core. They do not have the best players in that position and could falter at times. Moreover, teams can run the ball on Cleveland. It is an issue the Browns have yet to fix, and one that could haunt them against the elite teams that run the ball well.

Dealing with Watson’s situation could provide a huge and unneeded distraction. Are the Browns ready to weather the storm? What happens if Week 12 rolls along and the Browns are 6-5? These are some of the questions Cleveland might have to answer.

The Browns will not win nine games because Watson’s absence will showcase a void, and they will not be able to fill it. Additionally, their run defense will suffer, and teams will gash them.

Final Browns Win Total Prediction

Some will marvel at the talent this team possesses. However, there is plenty of controversy and a lack of talent at the top position for 11 games. It will hinder them. The Browns may be a great team in the future, but the 2022 version will struggle.

Final Browns Win Total Prediction: Under: 8.5 (-160)