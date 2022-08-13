2022 NFL Odds: Dallas Cowboys over/under win total prediction

With one of the biggest brands in all of professional sports, a new Dallas Cowboys season reaches the deepest depths of excitement within fans all across the globe. While the Cowboys haven’t hoisted the Lombardi Trophy since 1995, owner Jerry Jones and company are dedicated and confidence in this team making some noise in the NFC East and in the conference as a whole in 2022. Join us for FanDuel’s 2022 over-under win totals, where our Dallas Cowboys over-under win total prediction and pick will be unveiled.

After going 12-5 last season, there seemed to be an element of their game that was missing which eventually led to their demise as Dallas was eliminated early on during postseason play. No doubt, the Cowboys possess a wealthy amount of talent on the roster that can match them up with any team on paper, but the lack of playoff success over the years definitely raises some concerns on this organization as a whole. Regardless, with the over-under win total set at 10.5 wins for the Cowboys this season, expectations are still high that they can reach that mark yet again in 2022.

Here are the 2022 NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 NFL Odds: Cowboys Over/Under Win Total Odds

Dallas Cowboys:

Over: 10.5 (+105)

Under: 10.5 (-130)

Why The Cowboys Will Win 10.5 Games

Without a doubt, the NFL is arguably a quarterback-driven league, and the Cowboys are fortunate enough to possess the best signal caller within the NFC East in Dak Prescott.

On paper, Dak is the type of QB that can lead you to the promised land, as his numbers from 2021 reiterate that statement. Coming off a devastating knee injury in 2020, Prescott put together one of his better seasons statistically as a pro as he threw for 4,449 passing yards while also throwing for a career-high 37 TDs to go along with only ten interceptions. If Prescott can stay healthy and continue to play like a top-ten QB in the league, then the Cowboys should be just fine in their pursuit of winning 11 games.

No to mention, but Dallas should also have some dogs on the defensive side of the ball. While they may not be considered one of the top defenses of the NFL, the Cowboys should surprise many folks with their tenacious play and knack for making plays on the ball. The defense will be led by the ferocious Micah Parsons, who was awarded NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year last season and was also named an All-Pro. If Trevon Diggs can also be the interception machine that he was from a year ago in helping the Cowboys consistently win the turnover battle, then the pressure put on the offense to win every game will be non-existent.

Why The Cowboys Won’t Win 10.5 Games

One of the biggest question marks that many Cowboys and football fans have is whether or not head coach Mike McCarthy is the right guy for the job. With a surplus of amazing coaches in the NFC and the NFL as a whole, McCarthy has been outcoached more than a few times during the critical moments of a game. Dallas is loaded with talent, so it is McCarthy’s main responsibility to formulate a game plan that feeds off the strengths of his players. Thus far, it has yet to be determined whether or not McCarthy always executes in that sense.

While the Cowboys may have a surplus of talent, one position of need that might due them in is wide receiver. After losing Amari Cooper to Cleveland and Michael Gallup still recovering from an ACL injury, Dallas is surely shorthanded at wideout entering 2022. Even with their number-one pass catcher solidified as a superstar at the position in Ceedee Lamb, the Cowboys will have to rely on young receivers and playmakers until Gallup returns to full health.

Also, outside of their division, Dallas’ 2022 schedule won’t be doing them any favors. The Cowboys will meet up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the second consecutive time on prime time to open up regular season play, a game in which they lost last season after a last-second field goal put the Bucs on top for good. Dallas will also have difficult stretches against Green Bay and Minnesota before traveling on short rest to Nashville to take on the number-one seed in the AFC from last year in the Tennessee Titans. These will not be easy waters to navigate and may cost the Cowboys from reaching the 10.5 wins mark.

Final Cowboys Win Total Prediction

Dallas is the preseason favorites to win the NFC East for good reason, as the magic number to win that division will most likely be around eleven wins. Even with some tough games on the schedule down the stretch, the Cowboys have enough talent to win consistently each week. As long as Mike McCarthy doesn’t mess things up with crummy game plans and questionable decision-making, the Cowboys should be on track to hit the over 10.5 wins this season.

Final Cowboys Win Total Prediction: Over 10.5 (+105)