2022 NFL Odds: Jacksonville Jaguars over/under win total prediction

Football fans can finally rejoice as the NFL season is approaching fast with preseason games set to start in just over a week. The 2022 Hall of Fame Game will be played Thursday and so let’s start by giving our over/under predictions on the regular season win total.

Up first is the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars will be playing the Las Vegas Raiders for the first live-action game played since the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams won the ship in SoFi Stadium in LA as they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. It’s time to look to the 2022-23 season where the AFC will be as competitive as ever.

Every division in the AFC has championship contenders but it’s safe to say the AFC South is the weakest of the four divisions. The Indianapolis Colts are FanDuel’s favorite to win the South and the Tennessee Titans are in second followed by the Jags and Houston Texans.

In order to properly predict how well the Jaguars will do this year, we must look back at the last 10 seasons. Since 2012, the Jags have had one 10-win season and their highest win total outside of 2017 was six wins back in 2019. From 2012-16, Jacksonville won a combined 17 games. 2017 was a special year for them but since then it’s been as bad as it can get. The team has only 15 wins since and went (1-15) in 2020 and (3-14) last season.

There is not a lot to look forward to if you are counting on the Jaguars to establish themselves moving forward.

Here are the 2022 NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 NFL Odds: Over/Under Regular Season Win Total

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Over: 6.5 (+115)

Under: 6.5 (-135)

Why The Jaguars Will Win Seven Games

The Jaguars made some offseason moves and drafted well to put themselves in a better position to compete this year. Offensively, they signed Evan Ingram, Christian Kirk, and Zay Jones to help with the development of Trevor Lawrence. The former top pick of the draft had an average rookie year but saw more failure than success in his first campaign. What should really help with Lawrence’s progression is the addition of right guard Brandon Scherff. Scherff is considered one of the top players at his position and had a successful tenure with Washington and all their different nicknames.

The defense really improved as well when they drafted defensive lineman Travon Walker out of Georgia with the No. 1 pick. Walker will play alongside 4-year linebacker Josh Allen and K’Lavon Chaisson, who was also drafted early. Those three plus Malcolm Brown will form a tough defensive line and linebacker core. The secondary is a bit of concern but you never know this early into camp.

The biggest reason why they can win seven games this year will be the increase in production from Lawrence. The former NCAA Champion was the first overall pick for a reason. Head coach Doug Pederson seems to already be paying dividends for this franchise.

“It’s a professional locker room. It’s a professional setting. He’s talking to us like grown men.” Jags EDGE Josh Allen on difference between Doug Pederson and Urban Meyer via @CameronWolfe pic.twitter.com/Zs1hZFacvY — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) July 27, 2022

Why The Jaguars Won’t Win Seven Games

The Jaguars will be a better team this season compared to years past. However, winning seven games is not easy in the NFL. The AFC is a much-improved conference and it is filled with competitive teams everywhere. The Jags do have the benefit of playing in the weaker division but the Jags still have a lot to prove.

Three of the first four games of the season for the Jaguars are tough. They start on the road in Washington but will then host the Colts the following week. Week 3 is against the Los Angeles Chargers in LA and then they will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles. Three road games to start with their first home game coming against the division favorites. The Jags will also travel to Indianapolis in Week 6 to face the Colts again. I see the Jags losing four of their first six games.

It doesn’t get any easier for them as they will face the entire AFC West Division which is stacked. If the Jags can take advantage of playing the NFC East and win three of those four matchups, then that should help.

The Jags’ schedule will be the reason why they don’t win seven games this season.

Final Win Total Prediction

Take the under if you are considering the over/under for the Jaguars. Their schedule is too tough for them to find any consistency this season.

Final Win Total Prediction: Under 6.5 (-135)