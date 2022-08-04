2022 NFL Odds: Las Vegas Raiders over/under win total prediction

The Las Vegas Raiders made a splash in the offseason and are trying to establish themselves as one of the better teams in the AFC. The Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will play in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game later Thursday night. The NFL is back and now is the best time to start paying attention to FanDuel odds.

One of the biggest moves of the offseason was when Davante Adams was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Raiders. Adams reunites with his college quarterback, Derek Carr, from their time together at Fresno State. Las Vegas is a fun city to be in and when the Raiders are playing well, the city is even more electric. This should be a fun campaign for the Black and Silver.

Here are the 2022 NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 NFL Odds: Raiders Over/Under Win Total Odds

Las Vegas Raiders:

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

Why The Raiders Will Win Nine Games

Not only did the Raiders bring in one of the best wide receivers of this generation, but they brought in defensive end and outside linebacker Chandler Jones. Jones is one of the elite ends in the league and started out last season on fire with five sacks in the opening game. That was with the Arizona Cardinals, but now he’s in Vegas ready to compete in one of the toughest divisions in football. Notable names who also signed with the Raiders are DT Andrew Billings, DT Johnathon Hankins, RB Brandon Bolden, and LB Kenny Young.

The Raiders won 10 games last year in the first season with the extra game. They took down the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18 in one of the greatest battles of all time. Both teams were fighting for a spot in the postseason but the Raiders ultimately came out on top with a game-winning field goal in overtime. It makes sense that the current win total for the Raiders is at 8.5 considering the entire AFC conference is elite.

Carr is expected to really elevate his game with the addition of Adams and I think his success this year will be the reason why they win at least nine games. This team is well balanced with the defense bringing in more talent.

Why The Raiders Won’t Win Nine Games

This is going to be the same reason for a majority of the teams that play in not only the AFC but the AFC West specifically. This past offseason was wild and this division was in the center of it. The Denver Broncos brought in Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson to take charge. The Broncos will surely be a lot better this season. The Chargers signed a few defensive players including JC Jackson but the most notable move was trading for DE/OLB Khalil Mack. The Kansas City Chiefs signed receiver Ju Ju Smith-Schuster but traded away star Tyreek Hill. This division is loaded from top to bottom and it will be very difficult for any team to see major success in winning these battles.

The Chargers and Raiders start off the season in a rematch in LA and then the Raiders will host the Arizona Cardinals the following week. Vegas travels to Tennessee for Week 3 and then hosts the Broncos for Week 4. The Raiders will then play the Chiefs in Week 5 before hosting the Houston Texans. The first five games for the Raiders are brutal and it could be disruptive if they don’t get to a hot start.

The Raiders end the season with the Chargers, Rams, Patriots, Steelers, 49ers, and then to finish, the Chiefs. That is another rough stretch where they must be playing their best football to win at least nine games.

Final Win Total Prediction

It’s a tough schedule especially with the NFC West being a part of it. They will play two of the toughest division in football but that can also be said about the rest of the seven teams. I think the Raiders win exactly nine games which is one less than last season. This is a much different conference.

Final Win Total Prediction: Over 8.5 (-115)