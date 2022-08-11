2022 NFL Odds: Los Angeles Chargers over/under win total prediction

The Los Angeles Chargers made some moves in the offseason to finally get them over the hump and into playoff contention. Let’s look at FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, including the Chargers’ over/under win total.

The Chargers missed the playoffs again, despite having an 8-5 record after Week 14. Ultimately, they fumbled down the stretch, losing three of four games, including an overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Los Angeles added some key players to try and get over the hump.

Brandon Staley returns as head coach. His first season produced mixed results, as he made numerous coaching errors that led to many defeats. Arguably, Staley must find a balance between his risky play-calling and proper game management.

The Chargers traded a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for Khalil Mack. Additionally, they signed cornerback J.C. Jackson to a five-year contract worth $82.5 million. These additions will help the Chargers, but there are some other issues they must correct.

Los Angeles ranked 30th in rush defense in 2022. Teams figured out the best way to beat the Chargers. Thus, they chose to run the ball consistently. Los Angeles must figure out a way to prevent that from happening again. They will face several teams that run the ball well, including the Tennessee Titans, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Indianapolis Colts. Can the Chargers adjust and fix something that cost them multiple games last season?

Here are the 2022 NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 NFL Odds: Chargers Over/Under Win Total Odds

Las Angeles Chargers:

Over: 10 (-125)

Under: 10 (+105)

Why The Chargers Will Win 10 Games

Los Angeles has a ridiculous amount of talent. Moreover, it starts with the quarterback. Justin Herbert threw for 5,014 yards, 38 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. Additionally, he is the first Charger player to throw for more than 5,000 yards in a season. No player has ever thrown for more yards or touchdowns in their first two seasons in NFL history. Also, no quarterback has produced this many total touchdowns over the first two seasons of their career.

Herbert was a significant reason the Chargers amassed a ridiculous 181 fourth-quarter points. Also, he had some assistance with a two-headed monster at wide receiver. Mike Williams posted the best stats of his career, going off for 76 receptions, 1,146 yards, and nine touchdowns. Moreover, six of his touchdowns occurred in the fourth quarter or overtime. Keenan Allen also came through in the clutch, producing 106 receptions, 1,138 yards, and six touchdowns.

Austin Ekeler was the story of the year for Los Angeles. He rushed for 911 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. Additionally, Ekeler caught 70 passes for 647 yards and eight touchdowns. He produced a rushing and a receiving touchdown in four games last year. Moreover, his 24 receiving touchdowns over his first five years is the most by any running back since 1967. The offensive line helped open some lanes for him, and emerging stars like Rashawn Slater had a sensational rookie season, protecting Herbert’s blindside.

The Chargers added Mack and Jackson to a defense that already includes Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Asante Samuel Jr. Bosa had 10.5 sacks last year, while James produced 118 tackles and two interceptions. Also, Samuel deflected 11 passes while also finishing with two interceptions.

The Chargers will win 10 games because they have too much talent to fail. Substantially, they have a quarterback and running back breaking records, along with a talented receiving core and line that does their job efficiently. Bosa and Mack will terrorize quarterbacks, while James and Jackson guard the secondary.

Why The Chargers Won’t Win 10 Games

Can you trust the Chargers? They appeared to be on their way to the playoffs last season, sitting at 8-5. Then, they lost at home to the Kansas City Chiefs before dropping an inexcusable game to the Houston Texans. They rounded out the season by defeating the Denver Broncos and falling to the Raiders. Ultimately, the Chargers must make better decisions during the game. Los Angeles lost three games by three points and were 5-5 in one-score games.

Once again, the run defense will be the factor. Can they stop teams from running the ball? Moreover, can they win more within their division? The AFC West got better thanks to the addition of Russell Wilson. Also, the Raiders made some moves. The Chargers have a challenging schedule, facing their division six times along with the NFC West, the Colts, and Titans.

The Chargers will not win 10 games because they do not have the capacity to execute under pressure. Any other team with this much talent on both sides of the ball would not have faltered as badly as they did.

Final Chargers Win Total Prediction

The Chargers have a schedule that looks inviting early. Los Angeles faces their division three times within the first eight, the rest having missed the playoffs last year. However, their remaining schedule includes a stretch where they play the 49ers, the Chiefs, Cardinals, and Raiders in consecutive weeks. Are the Chargers finally ready to live up to their potential? The answers will lie with Staley’s coaching and Herbert’s play. In the meantime, expect the Chargers to underwhelm again.

Final Chargers Win Total Prediction: Under 10 (+105)