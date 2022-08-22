2022 NFL Odds: Miami Dolphins over/under win total prediction

The Miami Dolphins will attempt to finally make it back to the playoffs after a 9-8 finish. It’s time to check out FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, including the Dolphins’ over/under win total.

The Dolphins had one of the worst stretches of football in the NFL after winning their opener last season, losing seven in a row. Then, they went 8-1 over the final nine games, barely missing the playoffs. Miami then fired Brian Flores as head coach, who proceeded to sue the NFL in the following weeks. Now, the Dolphins brought in Mike McDaniel, the former San Francisco 49ers‘ offensive coordinator, as head coach. McDaniel is a rookie head coach but is bringing some familiar faces with him, including Frank Smith from the Los Angeles Chargers to serve as offensive coordinator and Wes Welker to be the wide receivers coach. Additionally, Josh Boyer returns as the defensive coordinator.

Tua Tagovailoa is back for another season at quarterback for Miami. Also, the Dolphins traded for Tyreek Hill, one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Miami also added two stud offensive linemen to deal with their protection issues. Likewise, they added two running backs to the mix to try and generate an offense that might look similar to San Francisco’s running attack. Will it pay off?

Here are the 2022 NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 NFL Odds: Dolphins Over/Under Win Total Odds

Miami Dolphins:

Over: 8.5 (-135)

Under: 8.5 (+115)

Why The Dolphins Will Win 9 Games

Tagovailoa has one of the biggest weapons in the NFL in Hill. Also, it will give him more options to go to along with returning Jayleen Waddle. Tagovailoa threw for 2,653 yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. His 67.8 percent completion rate was the seventh best in the NFL. Now, he gets Hill to go with Waddle. Hill had nine touchdowns with the Chiefs. Also, he ranked third in the NFL in catches with 111. Hill also had the seventh most yards (1,239) and tied for third in first downs (75). Meanwhile, Waddle had 104 catches for six touchdowns, an NFL rookie record. Mike Geseki was productive, generating 73 catches for 780 yards.

Miami signed Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead to a five-year $75 million contract to secure the left side of the line. Additionally, they added left guard Connor Williams to a two-year $14 million contract to help. Their prescience should help their new running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert. Edmunds averaged 5.1 yards per rush last year. Conversely, Mostert suffered numerous injuries but has displayed amazing speed in the past. These two will join Myles Gaskins in the backfield. Gaskins produced 612 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense remains solid, with Christian Watkins and Emmanuel Ohbah anchoring the defensive line. Moreover, the 89 tackles by Watkins were the most by a Miami defensive lineman in over 28 years. Ogbah had nine sacks last season, and 18 over two years.

First-round draft pick Jaelan Phillips was a force at linebacker, notching 8.5 sacks, a Dolphins rookie record. Meanwhile, Xavier Howard continues to be a menace in the secondary, intercepting five passes.

The Dolphins will win nine games because Tagovailoa has a variety of weapons to throw to. Additionally, the defense remains intact and can help Tagovailoa with better field position.

Why The Dolphins Won’t Win 9 Games

The Dolphins still do not know what they have in Tagovailoa. While he was accurate, he also did not throw much. Tagovailoa’s 10.09 yards per completion was the worst in the NFL. Moreover, he could not stay on the field, as injuries continued to decimate him. Tagovailoa cannot yet throw downfield, indicating a problem with a talent like Hill.

The Dolphins did not protect the quarterback or run the ball efficiently last year. Armstead is great but has never played a full season. Consequently, Williams had a ridiculous 15 penalties last year.

The defense remains solid, but can only gel efficiently if the offense can set them up properly. Additionally, Tagovailoa and the offense must do the same for kicker Jason Sanders. He came into last season on a high after a great 2020 season, only to have the worst year of his career. Can Sanders bounce back?

The Dolphins will not win nine games because they have too many issues they must address. Are they ready to finally contend with the better teams? Moreover, can they beat the Buffalo Bills?

Final Dolphins Win Total Prediction

The Dolphins were streaky last season and the same could occur this year. They start the year against the New England Patriots, the Baltimore Ravens, the Bills, and the Cincinnati Bengals. Then, they encounter an easier stretch for a month. Expect the Dolphins to remain streaky. They will manage to win nine games but will make it look difficult getting there.

Final Dolphins Win Total Prediction: Over: 8.5 (-135)