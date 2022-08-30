2022 NFL Odds: Minnesota Vikings over/under win total prediction

The Minnesota Vikings are fighting to make noise in the NFC North Division. Check out FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, including the Vikings’ over/under win total prediction.

This is a team that has a chance to shock the NFC. With the preseason in the rearview mirror, the final roster cuts are happening and the teams are focusing on Week 1. The Vikings have a lot to look forward to this season as the NFC North seems to be looking like more of a competitive division. The Green Bay Packers have owned the division the last few seasons but with the loss of Davante Adams … can they still dominate?

Minnesota ended last season (8-9) and missed the playoffs as the Philadelphia Eagles took the final spot. They have bigger expectations this season as the offense should be one of the best in the NFL.

Here are the 2022 NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 NFL Odds: Vikings Over/Under Win Total Odds

Minnesota Vikings:

Over: 9.5 (-110)

Under: 9.5 (-110)

Why The Vikings Will Win 10 Games

The Vikings winning 10 games this season is certainly doable. With the offensive core they contain, the Vikings can be one of the best offensives in the league. Receiver Justin Jefferson has inserted himself into the top-5 conversation and veteran Adam Theilen is still one of the best in the business. Dalvin Cook changed his number back to four and seems to be back healthy and ready to be one of the top backs in the league once again. QB Kirk Cousins had a solid 2021 season and was one of the more underrated quarterbacks. The offense should improve a little and if they do, then there is no reason why they can’t average 20+ points per game.

The defense is what will be the game changer for them. Harrison Smith is among the best safeties in the league and Patrick Peterson is still locking down receivers. They added veteran Za’Darius Smith to their already stacked linebacker core. He alongside Danielle Hunter, Eric Hendricks, and Jordan Hicks should make for one of the best cores in the NFL. A shocker to most, the team did release veteran DT Armon Watts on Tuesday morning according to Tom Pelissero.

The schedule is favorable to win 10 games as well. The Vikings need to control the 4th quarter then they will have a shot to beat a lot of the teams they play. The New York Jets, New York Giants, Chicago Bears (twice), and Detroit Lions (twice) are all games they should win. That just leaves four other games to reach 10 wins.

Why The Vikings Won’t Win 10 Games

The biggest reason why the Vikings missed out on the playoffs last year was because they got off to a rough start to the season going (1-3) in their first four games. They weren’t consistent at all and that could be a reason why they miss out again this season. I think it’s unlikely, but if they don’t figure out how to play the same way every game, then that will hurt them. The Vikings lost to the awful Lions last year but then came back and beat the Pittsburgh Steelers the following week. You don’t know what team you are going to get. Most of their losses were one-score games so that is something they need to work on this year.

Kirk Cousins will be the biggest name to watch and I say that for obvious reasons other than him being the starting QB. He isn’t known as one of the top quarterbacks in the league but has proven that in certain games, he can out-duel the opposing QB. He was top 10 in passing yards and TDs in 2021. Cousins was tied for third with only seven interceptions. Those are really good numbers but he would need to have the same season or better if they want to reach 10 wins.

Final Vikings Win Total Prediction

The Vikings are a team that could potentially win a playoff game this season. They have the talent to do so and if they put everything together then they could win 10-11 games. Take the over here as the Vikings will shock many teams this year.

Final Vikings Win Total Prediction: Over 9.5 (-110)