2022 NFL Odds: Seattle Seahawks over/under win total prediction

The Seattle Seahawks are a team looking to start a new identity this season! Let’s take a look at FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, including the Seahawks’ over/under win total prediction.

With the loss of a star quarterback, nothing will ever come easy. Unless you picked a young and upcoming QB in the draft, the odds of a team like this having a successful season aren’t high. Russell Wilson was pretty much everything to this team, especially after their Super Bowl win in 2014. They had an elite defense but Wilson was the star of the show from 2015 to last season.

The Seahawks will now try and form a new identity and it starts at the QB position. Geno Smith and Drew Lock will be battling it out for some time to see who takes over as the new starter. Who knows how long this battle will last as they could take the QB route in the draft this next offseason with some good talent projected to be drafted early. There is no way around it. This season is going to be a struggle unless they really shock some teams.

Here are the 2022 NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 NFL Odds: Seahawks Over/Under Win Total Odds

Seattle Seahawks:

Over: 5.5 (-135)

Under: 5.5 (+115)

Why The Seahawks Will Win 6 Games

Luckily for this team, they don’t have to play in the AFC as that conference has about 12 teams who could be playing in February of next year. The Hawks do play in a tough division, but divisional games are always a nail-biter. As the season starts, the Seahawks have some games early on that are winnable.

The first game of the year will be what every NFL fan wants to see as the Denver Broncos come to Seattle. Wilson’s first game as a Bronco will be in Seattle which will have all the emotions. Wilson should play incredibly as the new-look Broncos will be a tough out this year. However, that is a winnable game for the Seahawks as they will try and upset the Broncos at home. You never know what can happen in Week 1. They also will play the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, and New Orleans Saints in a 3-game span right after that. Those are all winnable and if they can find a way to win some of those games, then they might very well win six games in total this year.

The good news for the offense is they still contain DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Those two are elite receivers and formed one of the best duos over the last few seasons. With Noah Fant in Seattle now, Smith and Lock have some weapons to throw to. Rashaad Penny and rookie Kenneth Walker III could form a great running back duo as many are excited to see those two compete. The Seahawks took left tackle Charles Cross with their top pick in the draft and he should boost the offensive line tremendously.

They may not look pretty, but the defense should find its strengths at some point this year. Adams will be leading the defense and if they can find a way to stop the passing game with their elite secondary, then that will give them a better chance to win games this year.

Why The Seahawks Won’t Win 6 Games

Playing six games against that division won’t be easy. That could be six losses right there. They also have to face the elite AFC West Division which could also be another four losses. If you take those 10 games into effect, then that leaves seven games for the Hawks to find a way to win six of them. Who knows, the Hawks might end up winning a few divisional games and even one in the AFC West, however, the odds are not in their favor. In those other seven games, they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Saints which are not easy games. Those other six games must go in the favor of Seattle or else they won’t reach six wins.

The Seahawks defense was 28th in yards allowed last year with 379.1 per game and allowed the second-most passing yards out of anyone in the league with over 4,500 behind the Baltimore Ravens. They were also 23rd in sacks with 34 which shows that the two biggest parts of the defense did not show up last year. Without adding any big names outside of Shelby Harris and Uchenna Nwosu, it’s hard to see them have more success than 2021.

Final Seahawks Win Total Prediction

I think the Seahawks will flirt with six games this year. They will have some games that will not go their way but I think that they will reach six total somehow someway. If they can steal a couple of divisional games then reaching six will be in reach. The beginning of the season will be their best chance to get off to good start.

Final Seahawks Win Total Prediction: Over 5.5 (-135)