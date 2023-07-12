It's that time of year again as the ESPYs, a celebration of the sports world, are just around the corner. This year's edition of the ESPYs is set to take place on Wednesday night, although it will look quite different than previous years.

Unlike earlier editions of the awards show, which featured a celebrity host from inside or outside the sports sphere, the 2023 ESPYs will feature no host whatsoever. The reason for the change is due to the ongoing Writer's Guild of America strike, which began in May. Regardless, of the reason, it's a massive shakeup for the awards show after 30 years.

In anticipation of the big event, let's look back on some of the best host roasts over the history of the ESPYs. Additionally, we'll also look back on some of the worst and cringiest moments. This isn't an all-encompassing list, but just a few of the many highlights.

Best Host Roasts

Peyton Manning Roasts Kevin Durant, 2017

In the summer of 2016, Kevin Durant made the infamous decision to join the Golden State Warriors, who had just won an NBA-record 73 games and come within one game of becoming back-to-back champions. NBA fans mocked the move as Durant taking the easy road, and still do even years later and after he helped the Warriors win two more titles in 2017 and 2018.

With Durant's decision becoming such a huge talking point, it was inevitable that it would come up at the ESPYs. At the 2017 show, host Peyton Manning certainly didn't pull his punches when it came to roasting Durant.

The Hall of Fame quarterback commended the U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team, which took home several gold medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics, and then suggested that Durant would want to join them because of their dominance. He didn't stop there, though, as he also asked Durant's former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Russell Westbrook to weigh in on the matter. Even five years later, Durant is still not happy with the joke, a testament to its staying power.

Steph Curry Cooks the Celtics… Again, 2022

Fresh off his fourth NBA championship, Warriors star Steph Curry hosted the 30th edition of the ESPYs last summer. Curry's Warriors triumphed over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, although he and his family received some harsh comments from the Boston faithful throughout the series. Curry already got the one-up on them by winning the championship, but he decided to rub salt in the wound while hosting the awards show.

Curry went over how to introduce himself with comedian Kevin Hart, who suggested the Warriors star refer to himself as “proud daddy of the Boston Celtics.” The damage was already done with the Finals victory, but Curry had the opportunity to take an extra jab and he took it.

"I'm your host Stephen Curry. Proud husband of Ayesha Curry. Proud son of Dell Curry. Proud daddy of… The Boston Celtics" Steph Curry on how Kevin Hart wanted him to open up The ESPYs🤣pic.twitter.com/rla11LUyl9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 21, 2022

Cringeworthy Moment

Danica Patrick Tries, And Fails, to Roast LeBron James, 2018

Former IndyCar and NASCAR racer Danica Patrick didn't have the best go of it when she hosted the ESPYs in 2018. Patrick had plenty of jokes throughout the show, but very few of them landed with the audience and especially fans watching at home. However, the worst-received joke of the bunch was Patrick's attempt to roast NBA superstar LeBron James.

This show took place shortly after James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, which led to Patrick referring to him as “the latest Los Angeles transplant.” She then spun this joke into one about James' supposed lack of hair, saying “Los Angeles transplant is also what he Googles when he needs new hair.” The joke itself wasn't that bad, but Patrick's awkward delivery led to her getting clowned on social media in an unfortunate turn of events.