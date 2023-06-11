As the All-Star break and the trade deadline approach, fantasy baseball players need to be on their toes. After the All-Star break, teams will have a full view of what their roster looks like for the home stretch. The trade deadline could give or take numerous opportunities away from a number of players.

The waiver wire has now become a crucial part of fantasy baseball success. That is extremely important when it comes to the Week 12 waiver wire.

To find the most success on waivers, it's key to find players in an opportunistic position who have been red hot recently. Whether a newly called up prospect or just a player finding their groove, a strong waiver wire pickup can turn any season around.

As both MLB franchises and fantasy baseball managers look to bolster their rosters heading into the dog days of summer, these are our top four Week 12 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Andrew Abbott – SP Cincinnati Reds

While Elly De La Cruz has gotten all the spotlight, the Cincinnati Reds have plenty of tantalizing rookies on their roster. If De La Cruz was in the minors, starting pitcher Andrew Abbott might be the one getting all the Reds buzz.

Abbott has made two starts since his call up to Cincinnati. He has gone 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and a 10/7 K/BB ratio. The left-hander certainly needs to limit his walks. However, he is yet to allow a run over his first 11.2 innings. If he continues that scoreless trend, grabbing Abbott of the Week 12 waiver wire could pay massive dividends.

Based on his prospect profile, there's no reason to believe Abbott can't keep rolling. He currently ranks as the sixth-best prospect in Cincinnati's system, via MLB Pipeline. Over 41 minor league appearances, Abbott held a 14-7 record with a 3.45 ERA and a 271/69 K/BB ratio.

With all their call ups, the Reds seem much more dangerous than they did on Opening Day. Abbott will be key to their success going forward and a pristine waiver wire pickup.

Bryan De La Cruz – OF Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins have been a bit of a positive surprise this season, currently second in the NL East with their 36-29 record. They've seen a lot of growth out of many of their young stars. Outfielder Bryan De La Cruz has helped lead Miami's youth movement.

Over 61 games this season, De La Cruz is hitting .291 with eight home runs, 33 RBI and three stolen bases. He is second on the Marlins in batting average, home runs and RBI.

De La Cruz is coming off of a season in which he hit 13 home runs and 43 RBI. However, the outfielder held just a .252 batting average. He has already almost surpassed his home run and RBI output. If De La Cruz can stay consistent in his approach at the plate, he could become a fantasy baseball standout long-term.

The Marlins are looking to continue their early season momentum. De La Cruz is a major part of their upstart offense. In Week 12 and beyond, as long as De La Cruz is hitting and in the lineup, he's a strong waiver wire pickup.

AJ Smith-Shawver – P Atlanta Braves

AJ-Smith Shawver has had potentially the wildest season of any player to receive a major league call up in 2023. After beginning the year at the A level, Smith-Shawver has already climbed his way to the major leagues. He's hoping his latest promotion sticks.

With his performance for the Braves recently, Atlanta might have no choice. He made his debut as a reliever, throwing 2.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Smith-Shawver followed that up by throwing 5.1 innings in his first MLB start, allowing no earned runs and striking out two in the win.

The Braves have already demoted Mike Soroka, opening up a spot in the rotation for Smith-Shawver. The right-hander, who ranks as the best prospect in Atlanta's system, via MLB pipeline – is looking to command a rotation role long-term.

A strong call up is fantasy baseball waiver wire gold. Smith-Shawver has the makings of a strong major league pitcher. Getting him off of the Week 12 waiver wires for free could spark a fantasy baseball playoff run.

Lamonte Wade Jr. – 1B/OF San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants haven't gotten much hype throughout the 2023 season. They're 32-32 on the year and are seven games back of the surging Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West. Still, Lamonte Wade Jr. is providing a bit of excitement to San Francisco.

Through 62 games this season, Wade is hitting .273 with eight home runs, 20 RBI and two stolen bases. He is third on the Giants in batting average, home runs and RBI.

Outside of his work at the dish, Wade provides two things every fantasy baseball manager craves. Positional versatility is a crucial aspect of managing. Being able to play Wade at first base or outfield gives fantasy baseball managers different ways to handle their roster. Furthermore, when Wade is in the lineup, he is the Giants' leadoff hitter.

At the top spot, Wade will have plenty of opportunities to produce. He has already scored 32 runs. While the Giants might not be that exciting right now, Wade is certainly an intriguing Week 12 waiver wire pickup.