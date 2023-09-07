The 2023 NFL season is finally here, and with it comes the start of another exciting fantasy football season. As we gear up for Week 1, it's time to start thinking about which wide receivers to start and which to sit. In this article, we'll take a look at some of the top wide receiver options for Week 1 of the 2023 fantasy football season.

It's time to figure out which Wide Receivers you should put in your fantasy football lineup and which ones you might want to leave on the bench.

Jahan Dotson, WAS (vs. ARI)

Jahan Dotson is undoubtedly a top pick for Week 1 of the fantasy football season. In 2022, he had a solid year, amassing an impressive 500+ receiving yards and finding the end zone seven times. Dotson's exceptional performance last season has elevated him to a must-start status.

This week, he faces off against the Arizona Cardinals, a team that encountered difficulties defending against passing plays in the previous season. The Cardinals' secondary struggled to contain opposing wide receivers. This bodes very well for Dotson's PPR outlook in Week 1. With his remarkable skills and the favorable matchup, we confidently predict that Dotson will have a great game. He should accumulate plenty of fantasy points that could provide a significant boost to your team's success.

Christian Kirk, JAC (@ IND)

Christian Kirk is another receiver who deserves a spot in your starting lineup for Week 1. His 2022 season showcased his ability to excel. He secured over 1,100 receiving yards and scored eight touchdowns. This week, Kirk's Jacksonville Jaguars are set to face the Colts, a team that struggled to defend against passing attacks in the previous year.

One of the key factors contributing to Kirk's potential success is the continued brilliance of Trevor Lawrence as the Jaguars' quarterback. Lawrence's ability to deliver accurate passes and generate scoring opportunities bodes well for Kirk's fantasy prospects. With a favorable matchup against the Colts, Kirk emerges as a solid choice for Week 1, offering the potential for significant point production that could benefit your fantasy team.

Chris Godwin, TB (@ MIN)

Chris Godwin is a very reliable receiver who should be a fixture in your fantasy lineup every week. In the 2022 season, he displayed his prowess by amassing a remarkable over 1,000 receiving yards and finding the end zone three times. Despite facing the formidable Vikings defense this week, Godwin's talent and track record make him an invaluable asset to your fantasy team.

The matchup against the Vikings may appear challenging at face value. However, Godwin's ability to make clutch plays and generate scoring opportunities cannot be underestimated. Additionally, the game's projected point total of 45.5 suggests the potential for an offensive shootout. This will create various opportunities for Godwin to excel. He should be regarded as the primary target for Baker Mayfield in this matchup. Alongside Mike Evans, Godwin has a top-20 upside for Week 1, making him a must-start to kick off your fantasy season on the right foot.

Start ‘Em: Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs LV) and Michael Thomas, NO (vs TEN)

Marquise Brown, ARI (@ WAS)

Marquise Brown's performance in the 2022 season was commendable. He had 709 receiving yards and reached the end zone three times. However, in Week 1 of the new season, he's up against a formidable opponent in the Commanders. They boast a pretty robust pass defense and will make things challenging for Brown.

Washington's secondary is known for its ability to stifle opposing wide receivers, and this presents a challenging scenario for Brown. Regardless of who lines up at quarterback for the Cardinals, the tough Commanders secondary could limit the quality of targets Brown receives. This Week 1 matchup might not be the most conducive for Brown to shine, making him a somewhat risky choice for your starting lineup.

Michael Pittman, IND (vs SEA)

Michael Pittman had a solid season in 2022 with 900+ receiving yards and four touchdowns. However, in Week 1, he's going up against the Seattle Seahawks, who had a strong pass defense last season. Pittman might struggle to perform well in this matchup, making him a risky choice for your starting lineup.

Zay Flowers, BAL (vs HOU)

Zay Flowers is a highly touted rookie with star QB Lamar Jackson set to throw him darts. However, this week, he's facing a Texans team that might be more defensive-minded than before. We also foresee Flowers going through some rough patches before he adjusts and truly shines. Starting him this early is a bit of a gamble.

Sit 'em: George Pickens, PIT (vs SF) and JuJu Smith-Schuster, NE (vs PHI)

So, there you have it – some wide receivers to start and some to sit for Week 1 of the 2023 fantasy football season. Remember, fantasy football can be unpredictable, so always stay updated with the latest news and make the best decisions for your team. Good luck!