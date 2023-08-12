As the 2023 NFL season gets closer, folks who love fantasy football are excitedly studying how players are doing and how teams work together. One player that lots of people are interested in is Washington Commanders wideout, Jahan Dotson. How well he played in 2022, how he compares to other players in his position, and what's expected for his team in 2023 all help decide how valuable he'll be for fantasy football. Let's dive into these details and see what Jahan Dotson might bring to fantasy football this year.

He is often not talked about as much as other 2022 receivers. You'll hear people discussing Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Drake London, but not so much about Dotson. Missing five games doesn't help get you noticed. However, we also shouldn't forget about him. He did really well in his first year, and it looks like he's set for an even better second year. This could make him a great choice for fantasy managers.

Jahan Dotson's Performance in 2022

Understanding how Dotson did in his first NFL year isn't as easy as with other players. He missed five games right in the middle of the season and had three different quarterbacks throwing to him. This makes things a bit tricky to figure out.

Even though he only played 12 games, Dotson had a pretty impressive first year. He scored seven touchdowns and had six games where he got at least 13 points in PPR. In one game with quarterback Sam Howell in Week 18 against Dallas, Dotson caught three passes for 72 yards. He's quite good at making important plays. In particular, he is really good at running routes, and that's going to make him a strong choice as the second option on Washington's offense, playing across from McLaurin. His five missed games were unfortunate, but they help keep his price reasonable. When the numbers on the stat sheet match up with what you see in the game, especially for a first-round rookie, that's really exciting. We haven't seen that just yet. However, Dotson's ADP will likely keep going up over the summer.

How He Compares

When we're thinking about how good a player might be for fantasy football, we need to look at how they compare to others who play the same position. Right now, Dotson is being picked as the 36th wide receiver, way down the list at 86th overall. That said, experts believe that Dotson has a lot of potential in 2023 and could become a regular starter in all sorts of leagues. Because of his talent and connection with Howell, Dotson is an asset that could help your fantasy football team a lot. Being the main receiver on Washington's team after Terry McLaurin makes him someone to watch, and he might even do better than the more experienced McLaurin. Right now, we see Dotson in the mid-30s of WR rankings. He's alongside guys like George Pickens and Jakobi Meyers.

Team Outlook

Knowing how the Washington Commanders are going to do in 2023 is really important when you're thinking about how good Jahan Dotson might be for your fantasy team. The Commanders have worked hard to make their offense better, especially by putting Howell through more reps. With him around, the team's passing game is looking up. This means Dotson could do really well in fantasy. When Howell throws strong and Dotson uses his skills, they could be a fantastic pair that gets great stats. Also, since Dotson is the main receiver after Terry McLaurin, he's going to get plenty of chances to help the team do well on offense.

This year, Commanders' head coach Ron Rivera decided to change things up. He got rid of Scott Turner and brought in Eric Bieniemy, who used to work with the Chiefs. Finally, Bieniemy gets to call the plays, and he's been learning from champion coach Andy Reid since 2013. He's been the Chiefs' offensive coordinator since 2018, but it's important to remember that Reid was the boss, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was there, too.

As things stand, though, there is some variance when it comes to the possible performance of Howell under center. Having said that, if we look at how last year's starter Carson Wentz played, it seems like the Commanders are sure to get better quarterback play. Taylor Heinicke, who also played last season, was better than what they had before, but that's mostly because Wentz wasn't playing very well.

Fantasy Outlook for 2023

Jahan Dotson's hype is being kept in check because of questions about the quarterback situation, and that's fair. Right now, Dotson is being picked as the 40th wide receiver with an ADP of 77.2. That means if you want him on your team, you might need to pick him in the seventh round.

That said, Dotson did really well in his rookie year in 2022, and it's hoped that he'll keep doing well in 2023. You should think about picking him as your third receiver in all sorts of leagues as early as the sixth round. He played in 12 games in his first year and got seven touchdowns. We're also hoping that Howell and Dotson keep working well together this year. Take note also that both Dotson and McLaurin are likely to do really well and get lots of great stats. Dotson has a lot of potential in 2023, and he could end up being a regular starter in all kinds of leagues.

Looking Ahead

To sum up, Jahan Dotson's fantasy football outlook for the 2023 season with the Washington Commanders looks really promising. We think this sophomore is ready to fly. He did great in 2022, he could do even better this year, and the team's future looks promising. Dotson and quarterback Sam Howell work really well together, and Dotson is the main receiver after Terry McLaurin. This means he's got an important role in the Commanders' offense. As you get ready for the new season of fantasy football, keep an eye on Jahan Dotson. He could be a really smart choice for your team since he might become a regular starter and get lots of great stats. Dotson might just become a fantasy football star in 2023.