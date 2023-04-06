Masters weekend is finally upon us! Check out our golf odds series as we give a Jordan Spieth prediction and pick for the Masters tournament.

It is not easy to win at Augusta, but Jordan Spieth knows what it takes. In 2015, Spieth shot a first round 64 and never looked back. He finished 18 under par for the event and won by four strokes comfortably. This will be the 10th time Spieth is teeing off at Augusta, and he has had success in previous years.

Spieth tees off at 2:00 PM ET as he looks to put on the green jacket for a second time.

2023 Jordan Spieth Masters Tournament Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

2023 Jordan Spieth Masters Tournament Odds

Make the Cut: -650

Miss the Cut: +410

Top 40: -600

Top 30: -310

Top 20: -145

Top 10: +150

Top 5: +300

Winner: +1700

Why Jordan Spieth Will Succeed at the Masters

Spieth performs at Augusta often. He won the tournament in 2015, but has high finishes in the event in other years. Spieth has top three finishes in five of his last nine starts at Augusta including that 2015 win. He knows the course, and he knows the course well. If Spieth plays the way he knows how to at Augusta, there will be a second green jacket waiting for him after the 18th hole on Sunday.

Spieth makes his money with his approach shots. He is seventh in approaches from 150-175 yards. If he can drive himself within that distance, he will usually put himself in good position to make some birdies. Another thing Spieth does well is putt during round one. He is average on the green with the Saturday and Sunday pin locations, but rounds one and two he is pretty good. However, round one is his best as he is 11th on tour in putts per round one. If he can get himself a lead after round one, or into the weekend, Spieth will be in good position to finish the tournament well.

Why Jordan Spieth Will Not Succeed at the Masters

Spieth is not great off the tee. Hitting fairways is important, but it is even more important at Augusta. He is 173rd in driving accuracy percentage and finds himself in the rough quite a bit. Spieth may be able to save himself a couple times with his approach shots, but he can not expect to do that every hole. If Spieth is constantly missing fairways, he will not have a good finish at the Masters this year.

As important as round one and two are, the weekend is where the money is made. Spieth will play good enough to make the cut. However, he has been struggling on the weekends this season. He is 154th in round three scoring average and 116th in round four scoring average. Spieth does play well at Augusta, but if he enters Saturday or Sunday in the middle of the pack, he will not be able to gain ground and win.

Final Jordan Speith Masters Tournament Prediction and Pick

Spieth is a very good golfer, and he plays Augusta well. However, he does have his weaknesses and those can be exposed at the Masters. Because of his history at Augusta, Spieth will most likely make the cut, so you can expect to see him during the weekend. Spieth has good finishes at Augusta in the past, so the best and safest bet for him a top 20 finish.

Final Jordan Spieth Masters Tournament Prediction and Pick: Top 20 (-145)