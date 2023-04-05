The greatest weekend of golf is upon us as the worlds best golfers compete for the chance to put on a green jacket. Check out our golf odds series as we hand out a Masters tournament prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch the event.

Tiger Woods stunned everyone in 2019 as he won his fifth green jacket and his first since 2005. He has not played since the Genesis Invitational, but he will be teeing off at Augusta National this weekend as he searches for his sixth win at the event.

The 2022 Masters tournament was a fun one. Scottie Scheffler shot 10 under par to earn his firt every green jacket. Rory McIlroy shot eight under in round four to make his way all the way up the leaderboard to second place. In a surprise finish, Shane Lowry was able to finish third.

2023 Masters Tournament Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

Scottie Scheffler: +700

Rory McIlroy: +700

Jon Rahm: +950

Jordan Spieth: +1700

Patrick Cantlay: +1800

Justin Thomas: +2100

Tony Finau: +2400

Dustin Johnson: +2500

Xander Schauffele: +2500

Cameron Smith: +2800

Collin Morikawa: +2800

Jason Day: +2800

Cameron Young: +3200

Max Homa: +3400

Viktor Hovland: +3700

Brooks Koepka: +4400

Hideki Matsuyama: +4600

Tiger Woods: +7000

Bryson DeChambeau: +13000

Phil Mickelson: +28000

How to Watch 2023 Masters Tournament

TV: ESPN, CBS

Stream: ESPN+, Masters.com

Time: Thursday-Sunday 8:45 AM ET/5:45 AM ET

2023 Masters Tournament favorite picks

Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler is the reigning champion at Augusta, and he has a great chance to the first repeat champion since Tiger Woods in 2001 and 2022. Augusta does not have the longest rough, but it is thick. Luckily for Scheffler, he leads the tour in strokes gained off the tee and strokes gained tee-to-green. He is hitting great shots off the tee, and to win the Masters, you need to hit the fairway more than usual. Scheffler has hit 63.29 percent of fairways this season. Scheffler has seven top 10 finishes in 10 tour events this year as well. He is playing incredible golf and there is a reason he is number one in the official world golf rankings.

Rory McIlroy: McIlroy is one of the better and stronger drivers in the world. On tour, he is first in driving distance and first in driving accuracy on drives over 320 yards. McIlroy will need to be accurate at Augusta if he wants to give himself a chance to be crowned champion. He is also eighth in total strokes gained. He will need to take as many strokes off his score each round as he possibly can. The Masters is incredibly competitive and Rory will need to be on his best game to win the event.

Jon Rahm: Rahm is the current FedEx cup leader on tour and is third in the Official World Golf Rankings. After a hot start to 2023, Rahm has lost some momentum. However, in eight events (not including the withdrawal), Rahm has made every cut. In those events, he has finished in the top 10 six times. Rahm leads the tour in strokes gained, birdie average and scoring average. One other aspect of the game that matters more at Augusta is putting. Good drives and approaches do not matter if you can not sink putts. Rahm is 12th in strokes gained putting and second in putting average. Pair that with his 72.80 percent greens in regulation, Rahm will have a great chance to earn himself a green jacket.

2023 Masters Tournament Sleeper Picks

Tony Finau: Finau has made nine out of 10 cuts, but has made nine of his last nine cuts. Finau’s worst finish this season when making the cut is a tied for 24th finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Finau usually finds a way to get himself to saturday, and at Augusta that is all he needs to do. If he can get himself to the weekend in a decent position, anything can happen. Not to mention, Finau has never missed a cut at Augusta. Finau is fourth in total strokes gained, ninth in greens in regulation, sixth in scoring average and third in birdie average this season on tour. He has been playing well all season, and if he finds himself hanging around come the weekend, there is a chance he will win the Masters for the first time in his career.

Max Homa: Homa has made every cut this season. In six of the 10 events he has played, Homa has finished in the top 10. He also has two wins and a runner-up finish at the Genesis Invitational. This season, Homa is third in total strokes gained, fifth in putting average, sixth in putts per round, fourth in scoring average and fourth in birdie average. Homa needs to get better on his tee shots, but if he can find some fairways, he will put himself in a position to win. He has struggled in the past at Augusta, but with the way he is playing this year, Homa can be the one putting on the green jacket Sunday.

Tiger Woods: This list would not be complete without Tiger Woods. Woods last played at the Genesis Invitational and although he did not have the best showing, he did make the cut. He finished tied for 45th at one under on the weekend. That is the only event he has played this season, but Woods is all about the Masters. He has five career wins at Augusta and is the last person to go back-to-back. This is one of the events that Woods steps it up a notch and plays his best. Tiger last won the Masters in 2019, and he is a longshot to win his sixth green jacket this year. However, if Tiger makes it to Sunday within striking distance, he is hard to beat in his red shirt.

Final 2023 Masters Tournament Prediction and Pick

Anything can happen at the Masters. Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are great picks to win. However, Scottie Scheffler is the top ranked golfer in the world for a reason. He has been playing extremely well and has a great chance at repeating as champion.

Final 2023 Masters Tournament Prediction and Pick: Scottie Scheffler +700