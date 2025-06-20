The Los Angeles Dodgers lost rookie starting pitcher Roki Sasaki to a shoulder injury in mid May. Los Angeles signed the former NPB star when he was made available to MLB teams for the first time over the offseason. Unfortunately, Sasaki has joined a growing list of Dodgers pitchers sidelined by injury.

On Friday, LA transferred Sasaki to the 60-day IL, per Dodgers Nation. The move creates a spot on the roster for newly-acquired relief pitcher Zach Penrod.

The Dodgers landed Penrod in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. The 28-year-old lefty had been designated for assignment by Boston but Los Angeles, always on the hunt for healthy pitchers, added the Red Sox reliever for cash considerations.

The Dodgers fear Roki Sasaki is done for the season

The Dodgers are desperate for healthy arms as the team has a preposterous 13 pitchers on the injured list. Just last week, Los Angeles lost Tony Gonsolin to an elbow injury. With the Sasaki move, 12 of the 13 sidelined Dodgers pitchers are now on the 60-day IL.

Sasaki generated a great deal of buzz when he signed with the Dodgers prior to the 2025 season, as fans felt a World Series title was a foregone conclusion after LA created a “super team.” Sasaki was even the favorite to win Rookie of the Year honors before ever throwing a pitch in the majors.

Unfortunately, the Japanese-born sensation has endured a rocky MLB debut. Sasaki has a 4.72 ERA, 1.485 WHIP, 6.3 K/9 and ERA+ of 84 in eight starts. Now a shoulder impingement could end the 23-year-old hurler’s season.

While the 60-day IL placement is retroactive to May 13, making him eligible for a return in July, the Dodgers don’t anticipate Sasaki rejoining the rotation any time soon. “We have to plan on life without him at least this year, that’s fair to say,” manager Dave Roberts said of his rookie starter, per Dodgers Nation.

Penrod will be added to the roster in Sasaki's place. He began his career in the Texas Rangers’ farm system in 2018. However, he would not join another MLB organization until signing with the Red Sox in 2023. Tommy John surgery, the coronavirus pandemic and a stint in the Pioneer League occupied the intervening four seasons.

Penrod ultimately made his major league debut with the Red Sox in 2024. He posted an encouraging 2.25 ERA and a less encouraging 1.750 WHIP in seven appearances for Boston last season. Penrod has yet to return to the majors in 2025. He has a 4.91 ERA and 1.909 WHIP in 7.1 innings between rookie ball and Triple-A this year.