With the Oklahoma City Thunder preparing for Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers, the team is looking to cap off a historic season with a championship on their home floor. However, the Thunder are looking to bounce back from Game 6 on Thursday night, where the team suffered a disappointing 108-91 loss.

There is no doubt that a lot of pressure is on Oklahoma City as they finished the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, where they won 68 games and have been a dominant team all year. Still, the relative inexperience of the unit is what held people back from being 100 percent confident in the team, but they're looking to prove themselves on Sunday night.

“It’s one game for everything we dreamed of,” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said. “If you win it, you get everything. If you lose it, you get nothing. It’s that simple. We sucked tonight…We have one game for everything. For everything we’ve worked for. The better team Sunday will win.”

"It's one game for everything we dreamed of. If you win it, you get everything. If you lose it, you get nothing. It's that simple." Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ahead of Game 7 for the Thunder 🗣️ (via @Joe_Sway)

Shai-Gilgeous gets close to 50 points in Game 7

Looking at Game 7 of the NBA Finals, it will be an absolute showcase for the MVP in Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who will finish the game scoring close to 50 points in the game. There have only been seven players to score at least 50 in an NBA Finals game, and while Gilgeous-Alexander won't get exactly there, it will be in the high 40s to cap off a clutch outing.

Giving the rest of the team the benefit of the doubt, Gilgeous-Alexander doesn't get to 50 since it's feasible that others will have exceptional games like Jalen Williams and others. But he will show why he's the MVP of the league in the grandest stage of them all.

Plus, Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City will adapt to how Indiana suffocated them on defense, as the star pointed out after Game 6 in terms of how they were played.

“They don’t pressure full court like they have been, which led to more turnovers. I didn’t expect that,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

"They don't pressure full court like they have been, which led to more turnovers. I didn't expect that." Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on what was different in Game 6 🗣️ (via @Joe_Sway)

A huge game on both sides of the floor for Thunder's Chet Holmgren

After Thunder big man Chet Holmgren scored a measly four points in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, the next bold prediction has him recording a 20-point double-double. There's no denying that Oklahoma City is the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for a reason, and Holmgren has been a key factor.

Besides being vital to their offensive game, he is also important to their performance on the defensive end, as both sides will be put on full display on Sunday for Game 7. He would even speak about “course-correcting” himself and everybody else's performances, according to ClutchPoints' Thunder reporter Josue Pavón.

“No matter what it is, we have to be better at course-correcting, getting ourselves back on the right track. I personally, myself, will be better, trying to help get things going the right way,” Holmgren said. “We're going to watch the film and see what we can do better. At the end of the day, we still have a great opportunity in Game 7.”

Chet Holmgren on what went wrong in Game 6; "No matter what it is, we have to be better… I personally, myself, will be better. Try to get things going the right way"

A Thunder blowout of the Pacers in Game 7 to capture the title

As a possible outlook for the Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Pacers is that it will be a close, shootout style of game, expect a different result. The final bold prediction is that the same game script will happen for Game 6, but it will be Oklahoma City routing Indiana on their home floor instead.

Despite having the pressure on their shoulders, the home crowd at the Paycom Center will, will them to play their best basketball of the season and capture the franchise a long-awaited championship.

It's all about mindset and how you approach the game as head coach Mark Daigneault has one that will no doubt calm the team and put the situation in the forefront, according to Nick Gallo.

“We have the same opportunity that Indiana does on Sunday,” Daigneault said. “The score will be 0-0 when the ball goes up in the air. It's a privilege to play in Game 7s. It's a privilege to play in the Finals.

“As disappointing as tonight was, we're grateful for the opportunity, and we put in a lot of work this season to be able to play that game at home. We're just excited to be able to do it in front of our fans.”

At any rate, a champion will be crowned on Sunday night as both the Thunder and the Pacers are hungry for a title.