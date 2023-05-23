Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Even if both conference finals end in sweeps, the 2023 NBA Finals schedule will remain unchanged. The 2023 NBA Finals dates, start times, TV channels, live streams are set in stone, potentially giving the Denver Nuggets and their opponent well over a week of rest before the series begins.

The 2023 NBA Finals schedule starts Thursday, June 1 with Game 1. Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday, June 4. While the exact NBA Finals dates change each year, the number of days off in between each contest has been the same in recent seasons. The NBA Finals TV channel is still ABC for each game, and live streams will be available on fubo. The NBA Finals start times, however, will be different compared to recent years.

East Coast basketball fans might be happy with the one significant change for this year’s NBA Finals. Every weeknight game has a start time of 8:30 p.m. ET. Weeknight NBA Finals games had previously started at 9 p.m. ET. It’s the first time in two decades that the league has moved up the start time of weeknight Finals games. Sunday night NBA Finals games are scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET, a trend that started in 2009.

The Nuggets punched their first-ever ticket to the NBA Finals by sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers Monday. Denver will have nine straight days of no games before the series opener.

The Miami Heat are on the verge of eliminating the Boston Celtics. If the Heat win the Eastern Conference Finals, the Nuggets will have home-court advantage. The Celtics will have home-court advantage if they make a historic comeback.

Let’s take a look at the complete 2023 NBA Finals schedule. Game 5, Game 6 and Game 7 will only be played if necessary.

2023 NBA Finals Schedule

Game 1: Thursday, June 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: Sunday, June 4 at 8 p.m. ET

Game 3: Wednesday, June 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 4: Friday, June 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 5: Monday, June 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 6: Thursday, June 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 7: Sunday, June 18 at 8 p.m. ET