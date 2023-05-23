Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Denver Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers and booked their ticket to the 2023 NBA Finals. LA had a strong second-half of the year and made an impressive run, but they proved to be no match for Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. Following their sweep of the Lakers, the Nuggets’ NBA title odds now sit at -270, per FanDuel.

The Miami Heat, who are one game away from completing a sweep of their own over the Boston Celtics, have odds of +260 to win the NBA Finals. If a bettor is feeling especially risky, they can take a chance on the Celtics at +1500.

Unsurprisingly, Nikola Jokic leads the charge for NBA Finals MVP in the odds. FanDuel has Jokic’s odds to win the award at -220. Jimmy Butler is second at +390. Both Jokic and Butler have played crucial roles in their teams’ 2023 playoff success, and that will remain the same in the NBA Finals, assuming the Heat are able to finish off their series versus Boston.

The Nuggets, though, are the team to beat. Denver was overlooked throughout the season, especially after the Phoenix Suns acquired Kevin Durant and the Dallas Mavericks acquired Kyrie Irving. Those teams became instant title contenders according to many around the NBA world, but Dallas failed to reach the postseason while Phoenix was recently defeated in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Whichever team emerges out of the Eastern Conference will give the Nuggets all they can handle. With that being said, Denver will not back down. They have their sights set on winning the 2023 NBA Finals.