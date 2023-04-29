The 2023 NFL Draft second round was a wild one. There were a lot of trades, especially early on, and teams got some difference-making players. As often happens in NFL drafts, several first-round talents slipped to Round 2, and teams got players they didn’t think would be available on Day 2. Here are the five biggest steals from the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, including Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

5. Las Vegas Raiders, pick No. 35: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

In a deep tight end class, Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer was the best all-around player at the position. He slipped out of the first round, as Utah’s Dalton Kincaid was the only one drafted.

For picks into the NFL draft second round, the Raiders found their Darren Waller replacement, and he’s a good one. Mayer may never be the downfield receiver that Waller is, but when it comes to run blocking, getting open close to the line, and being a red zone threat, Mayer has the more well-rounded skill set.

Many mock drafts had Mayer going as high as No. 15, so getting a starting pass-catcher 20 picks later definitely qualifies as an NFL draft steal.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers, pick No. 32: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Just like Michael Mayer, Joey Porter Jr. fell out of the first round because of the sheer number of talented cornerbacks in this draft. The teams that picked corners in the first round took their favorites, and Porter Jr. just happened to slip.

The Steelers were linked to Porter Jr. throughout the draft process as much because of the great story — Pittsburgh drafted his dad, and Joey Porter became a Pro Bowl linebacker in the Steel City — as the need that the team has.

Pittsburgh knew they had to make a move in Round 1 to get an offensive tackle because it was a shallower position group. With a little luck, they ended up with a perfect fit at CB, too, with the first pick of the NFL draft second round, which they got from the Chicago Bears in the Chase Claypool trade.

It’s a match made in Steeler football heaven.

3. New York Jets, pick No. 43: C Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

Center is not a premium position, so players with the potential to be career-long starters and even All-Pro players tend to drop to the NFL draft second round and beyond. That’s what happened to Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann.

This NFL draft steal is a unicorn at his position. He is a 6-foot-6 giant playing a smaller man’s position. Despite his height, he has the waist bend and athleticism to snap the ball, shoot out, and pull on run plays.

And it’s one thing to have a 6-foot-2 center coming around the edge as a lead blocker. It’s a whole different (bad) situation for defensive ends, linebackers, and corners when there’s a 6-foot-6 freight train coming at you.

The Jets have had incredible luck with centers in the past. Hall of Famer Kevin Mawae held down the position for seven seasons, and Nick Mangold snapped the ball for the next decade. Now, the team has Joe Tippmann, who could be there for the next 10 years.

2. Detroit Lions, pick No. 45: DB Brian Branch, Alabama

The Lions made some major reaches with their first three picks, taking RB Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12, LB Jack Campbell at No. 18, and TE Sam LaPorta at No. 34. However, they did pull off an NFL draft steal at No. 45 with Alabama defensive back Brian Branch.

Branch is a true defensive back as he is probably the best safety and the best nickel CB in the entire 2023 NFL Draft. This is a great pick for the Lions, and he will play multiple positions for the team.

While pundits may be shaking their heads at the Lions, one NFL draft steal like Branch can make all the difference and put a happy face on a draft class.

1. Tennessee Titans, pick No. 33: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Will Levis was (mildly) in contention to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. At worst, he shouldn’t have fallen out of the top 10 with his potential to be a Josh Allen-type QB.

For whatever reason, though, he fell all the way out of the first and into the second round. While that freefall wasn’t pleasant for the QB, he landed in a good spot and one where he should have a good chance to be the starter in 2023.

You can argue that the Titans should have traded up into the end of the first round to take Will Levis so they would get a fifth-year option on his rookie deal. But instead of getting down on what the Titans didn’t do, let’s just salute them for getting an NFL draft steal.