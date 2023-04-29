The 2023 NFL Draft second round has come to a close. The round started hot and heavy with trades as teams jumped up to grab players who fell out of the first round. It cooled down a bit as the round went on, but there was still a lot of excitement and intrigue throughout. Here are the NFL draft grades for each pick of Round 2.

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Bears): CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

What a pick from the Steelers. The team needed a cornerback, and many mock drafts had them taking the son of a great former Steelers linebacker in the first round. Instead, Pittsburgh sat tight at the pick they got for Chase Claypool and still got Joey Porter Jr. after all. What a way to kick off these NFL draft grades. Grade: A+

33. Tennessee Titans (from Texans via Cardinals): QB Will Levis, Kentucky

This is another pick that mock drafts had going on way earlier. There were rumors the Titans could trade up for Will Levis in the first. Instead, they got him at the top of the NFL Draft second round. This grade would be slightly higher if they traded into the back of the first round to take the QB (to get his fifth-year option), but as it is, this is a steal. Grade: A-

34. Detroit Lions (from Cardinals): TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa

Sam LaPorta was a late riser up boards during the pre-draft process, but he is a little small and not truly elite in any aspect of his game. He could develop into a good player, but this is a head-scratching pick with better prospects, Michael Mayer and Luke Musgrave, still on the board. Another reach for the Lions. Grade: C

35. Las Vegas Raiders (from Colts): TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

This was the best tight end on the board and is an excellent replacement for Darren Waller. He might not be the downfield pass-catcher that Waller is, but he is probably already a better all-around TE. The Raiders may have just got a new school Jason Witten, and that’s a solid pick and earns a high NFL draft grade. Grade: A

36. Los Angeles Rams: OG Steve Avila, TCU

The Rams have 11 more selections this weekend, but with their first pick in the NFL Draft second round, the team didn’t go flashy (Hendon Hooker?). They made the safe, smart pick and took one of the best O-linemen on the board who can play guard or center for the next decade in Steve Avila. Grade: A

37. Seattle Seahawks (from Broncos): EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

The final pick of the Russell Wilson trade was a pretty good one. The Seahawks need to up their pass-rush game, and they got a high-character college team captain who is tough and has some upside. At worst, he should be a solid rotational player and could become a good starter. Grade B+

38. Atlanta Falcons (from Raiders via Colts): OL Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

Matthew Bergeron has a lot of experience at tackle and should be an excellent guard in the NFL. He needs a little work on pass protection but he might be the best run blocker in the draft. That’s perfect for the Falcons who drafted RB Bijan Robinson when they had tons of other needs, so apparently they are just going to run the ball all the time. Grade: A-

39. Carolina Panthers: WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

In an NFL draft full of small, speedy wideouts, Ole Miss star Jonathan Mingo is 6-foot-2, 220 pounds and like to play in the slot. He’s actually a little closer to a tight end than a true outside WR. He’s a unique player, though, who could flourish with the right usage, and be a great safety blanket for Bryce Young. Or he could become a Panthers bust similar to Kelvin Benjamin. Grade: B-

40. New Orleans Saints: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

Long-armed pass rusher with an array of moves and a lot of potential. He is a great fit for the Saints and could be a steal at this pick if developed correctly. Isaiah Foskey is still a little raw and he isn’t the biggest name prospect but he could be a sneaky good pick here. Grade: A-

41. Arizona Cardinals (from Titans): BJ Ojulari, LSU

Speaking of names, NFL draft fans may know BJ Ojulari thanks to his Giants DE brother, Azeez Ojulari. BJ is a solid pass rusher but at 6-foot-2, 248 pounds, he gets pushed around too much in the run game. Overall, this is a decent pick for a pass-rush specialist who could cause havoc on third down. Grade: B

42. Green Bay Packers (from Browns via Jets): TE Luke Musgrave

The Packers didn’t always draft weapons for Aaron Rodgers high in the draft, but they made sure to help Jordan Live early in the second round. Luke Musgrave is a 6-foot-6 receiving tight end who will be Love’s best friend next season as a safety blanket and seam threat. Grade: A

43. New York Jets: C Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

This is a fantastic pick by the Jets and Joe Tippmann will officially join the pantheon of great Jets centers like Kevin Mawae and Nick Mangold. And like Mawae and Mangold, Tippmann should hold down the center of the Jets line for years to come. Aaron Rodgers will love having this 6-foot-6 unicorn in front of him. Grade: A

44. Indianapolis Colts (from Falcons): CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

Julius Bents would have been a first-round pick on talent alone, but injuries hampered him throughout college. He had two knee injuries at K State and had wrist surgery in March. Bents still has two screws in his wrist that won’t come out until June. He should be good to go, but this pick is a little risky. Grade: B

45. Detroit Lions (from Packers): DB Brian Branch, Alabama

The Lions finally made a pick that wasn’t a reach! Branch is the best safety in the draft and likely the best nickel corner as well. He can play multiple positions and is the ideal modern DB who can do multiple jobs to keep offenses on their toes. Grade: A

46. New England Patriots: EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech

Keion White started his college career as a tight end at Old Dominion and ended it as a top EDGE prospect coming out of Georgia Tech. He’s 6-foot-5, 285 pounds and has violent hands and quick-twitch athletic skills. At that size, he also has versatility to play inside or out, which Bill Belichick surely loves about him. White is still raw, but has a lot of potential. Grade: B+

47. Washington Commanders: CB Jartavius Martin, Illinois

The Commanders needed a slot corner and they got one at pick No. 47. There may have been some better all-around CBs at this point (Tyrique Stevenson, Kelee Ringo, Cam Smith) but the Commanders wanted a corner with this specific slot skillset and got an excellent one in Martin. Grade: B+

48. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Packers via Lions): OL Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

Cody Mauch is a nasty, talented blocker (who is even missing his front two teeth), and can legitimately play all five positions on the offensive line. He will fit right in on the Buccaneers’ line and even though we don’t know he’ll be blocking for, this pick scores high in these NFL draft grades. Grade: A

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Keeanu Benton is a big, strong player who will fit well as a DE in the Steelers 3-4 system. He was inconsistent at times at Wisconsin and can get pushed around when not actively engaged. Hopefully, he’ll learn and improve under the tutelage of Cam Heyward. Grade: C+

50. Green Bay Packers (from Buccaneers): WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Jayden Reed is a smaller, 5-foot-11 WR with decent speed who can play inside or out, but will likely be mostly a slot option in the NFL. He is also an excellent punt and kick returner. Reed is a fine player and we should commend the Packer for actually drafting offense, but the second round seems a little early for this pick. Grade: C

51. Miami Dolphins: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

At 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Cam Smith can do battle with the big WRs in the NFL. He doesn’t have the speed to matchup man-to-man with speedier receivers, but overall, this was a solid value pick for the Dolphins’ first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Grade: B

52. Seattle Seahawks: RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

Zach Charbonnet is a solid back if you are looking for a power rusher, but is this what the Seahawks need at this point with Kenneth Walker III already in the mix? It seems like the Seahawks could have gone defensive or interior offensive line here instead and got a full-time starter at a position of need. Grade: C+

53. Chicago Bears (from Ravens): DT Gervon Dexter, Florida

Gervon Dexter is a strong 6-foot-6 DT who should be an elite run-stopper in the NFL from Week 1 of the season. He also has some good pass rush moves, but needs to work on getting off the line faster. If he does, this could be a steal. Grade: B+

54. Los Angeles Chargers: EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

This USC pass-rusher was incredibly productive for the Trojans, putting up 13.5 sacks and 22 tackles for a loss in 2022. He is a great fit for the opposite side of the line from All-Pro Joey Bosa. This pick will help supercharge the Chargers defense Great pick. Grade: A

55. Kansas City Chiefs (from Vikings via Lions): WR Rashee Rice, SMU

The Chiefs traded up here and got their man in SMU WR Rashee Rice. The 6-foot-1 wideout is a lot like JuJu Smith-Schuster in that he does everything well but nothing truly elite. I would have rather seen a speed-burner like Jalin Hyatt here, but the Chiefs know what they’re doing so they get the benefit of the doubt. Grade: B

56. Chicago Bears (from Jaguars): CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami

Just like last year, the Bears keep making solid defensive picks, even though they probably should be helping Justin Fields a bit more. In a vacuum, though, Tyrique Stevenson is a big, fast corner who can matchup with the high-end 6-foot-plus wideouts in the league and maybe even shut them down. Grade: B+

57. New York Giants: C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

The Giants might get overshadowed on draft day by the Eagles, but the G Men just keep making solid pick after solid pick. John Michael Schmitz is a Week 1 starter and could be in the middle of the Giants line for years with Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal on either side of him. New York just keeps racking up high NFL draft grades. Grade: A

58. Dallas Cowboys: TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

After losing Dalton Schultz, the Cowboys needed to find a starting tight end. They got scooped by the Bills for Dalton Kincaid, then passed on several others, like Michael Mayer. Jerry Jones finally got a good one, if not an elite one, in Luke Schoonmaker. He does everything well but won’t be a game-changer. Grade: B

59. Buffalo Bills: G O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

This fits a need for the Bills on the interior of the offensive line and is great value as many mock drafts had O’Cyrus Torrence, the 330-pound Florida guard, as a first-rounder. As an NFL draft second-round selection, the Bills got a good deal here for a potential 2023 starter. Grade: B+

60. Cincinnati Bengals: CB DJ Turner II, Michigan

Cornerback was a big need for the Bengals got one who can fly in DJ Turner II from Michigan. His 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the combine was the fastest in the entire class, and he should continue right away as a nickel with the potential to become a starting boundary CB, which bumps up his NFL draft grade. Grade: A-

61. Jacksonville Jaguars (from 49ers via Panthers, Bears): TE Brenton Strange, Penn State

Brenton Strange is a pretty good blocking H-back with some potential to become a better short-range pass-catcher. This was a “strange” pick (pun intended), especially considering the Jaguars traded up for him when they could have got him in the third or even fourth round. There was no reason to take him here, which is why this gets the lowest of the second-round NFL draft grades here. Grade: D+

62. Houston Texans (from Eagles): Juice Scruggs, Penn State

The Texans took C.J. Stroud at pick No. 2 in the 2023 NFL Draft and now they have the guy to snap him the ball. Juice Scruggs should start right away, and if they need him to move around the line, he can play guard almost as well as he plays center. Grade: A

63. Denver Broncos (from Chiefs): WR Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma

To close the NFL Draft second round, the Broncos took Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Jr. He’s small but blazing fast and will be a good deep threat for Russell Wilson. Is that really what Wilson needs? We’ll see, but Sean Payton has a good track record of taking later-round receivers and turning them into players. Grade B-