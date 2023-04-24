The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here and shaping to be one of the most unique drafts in recent memory. There’s a quarterback carousel at the top 5. Who will go at No. 2? Will Bijan Robinson be drafted in the top 10? Which teams will make the biggest improvements to their roster come April 29th from Kansas City? Check out our 2023 NFL Drafts odds series as we make a predication for sleepers to be drafted in the top 10 this year.

See the 2023 NFL Draft Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Peter Skoronski , OT, Northwestern

The Chicago Bears will have a big pick here at No. 9 ahead of their season. With the additions of Chase Claypool and DJ Moore on the offensive end, the Bears will have the weapons to provide Justin Fields with ample opportunities to put points on the board. With them backing Fields for the long run, it’s important that the Bears look to draft strong offensive lineman to protect their young franchise quarterback.

Skoronski is the most polished pass-blocker in this draft and is rated at the No. 1 prospect in his position. With the amount of teams in the top five needing quarterbacks, we likely won’t see an offensive lineman drafted until double-digit picks. GM Ryan Poles has made it an emphasis to build around Justin Fields, so what better way than to take the hometown guy from Northwestern and immediately plug-and-play him into the lineup. While this may not be the biggest sleeper pick, his odds to be taken at No. 9 to the Bears are seriously juicy. Let’s predict Poles makes the smart move here as he takes the best O-lineman in the draft.

2023 NFL Draft – Number 9 Overall Pick (Chicago Bears): Peter Skoronski (+350)

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

In the last five years, the only running back to be drafted in the top 10 was a generational talent in Saquon Barkley at No. 2 to the Giants in 2018. While Giants fans may have their own opinions on the pick and how it’s panned out, there’s no question that Bijan Robinson has separated himself from the pack in terms of being the odds-on best ball carrier in the draft. He’s got tremendous speed in the open field and hits the hole like a freight train. He has quick reflexes and is equally good at making defenders miss, running them over, or simply outrunning them.

The Philadelphia Eagles may be keen to taking Robinson here with the 10th overall pick. They’ve expressed interest in him in the past and hosted him for a visit. There’s been talks of adding a solid running back to one of the most potent offenses in the league. With another pick at No. 30, the Eagles may not want to risk losing Robinson and can settle for a defensive player with their next pick. If they could add Robinson to their already electric offense, it would make the Philadelphia Eagles immediate Super Bowl contenders once again. Robinson likely won’t be considered until the 10th pick, so let’s predict that the Eagles take a chance here with a pick that Philly fans would be elated to see.

2023 NFL Draft – To be a Top 10 Pick: Bijan Robinson (+100)

Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

While Jones only started one season for the Georgia Bulldogs, he managed to put together some of the most impressive tape with the way he handled run-blocking in space. He has a ton of power and throws defensive lineman around in a violent manner. At 6’5″ and 311 pounds, he’s an imposing figure and could grow into a mean enforcing-type offensive lineman, similar to the likes of Trent Williams.

There’s been talks that Jones could slide down in the first round due to his inexperience, but there’s no question that he has a massive ceiling and will evolve into a menace under the right system. There’s also been talks that he could be taken as high as No. 9 to the Bears or No. 10 to the Titans. As the No. 2 ranked OL in the draft, there’s always a chance that a team will make the safe pick and take Jones in the top 10. Let’s take him with the great odds here.

2023 NFL Draft – To be a Top 10 Pick: Broderick Jones (+700)