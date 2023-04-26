The 2023 NFL Draft in the heart of Kansas City is only days away! Every year, the hopes and dreams of these select collegiate prospects come true in their pursuit to showcase their skills at the professional level. In this edition of our draft coverage, we will be breaking down Notre Dame tight-end Michael Mayer and what teams have the best chance at selecting him on Thursday night. Join us for our NFL odds series where our 2023 NFL Draft Odds Michael Mayer team prediction and pick will be revealed.

The 6’4″, 249-pound Mayer is a do-it-all prospect that has the ability to become the next best NFL tight-end in no time. Inspired by Rob Gronkowski with the nickname “Baby Gronk”, Mayer even rocked the #87 number at Notre Dame. Arguably one of the top run-blockers in this draft, Mayer can also get the job done in the passing game after he reeled in 67 receptions for 809 yards, and caught nine touchdowns during his junior season in South Bend. An old-school tight-end that isn’t afraid to do the dirty work in the trenches, it is hard to find any faults in Mayer’s abilities translating to the NFL game.

Here are the 2023 NFL Draft odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 NFL Draft Odds: Team to Draft Michael Mayer

Dallas Cowboys: +370

Green Bay Packers: +500

Detroit Lions: +600

Cincinnati Bengals: +800

Why The Cowboys Could Draft Mayer

With the best odds to land Michael Mayer with the 26th pick in the NFL Draft, there is no doubt that selecting the Notre Dame product fills a desperate need for the Cowboys. After losing a high-caliber tight end in Dalton Schultz in free agency down the road to Houston, Dallas will be looking for another solid weapon on offense. At first glance, the Cowboys like to air it out with Dak Prescott, but also aren’t afraid to pound the rock which both play to the strengths of Michael Mayer. Without a doubt, Dallas needs a playmaker that can come away with 50/50 balls in the air, and it would not be a surprise to see Mayer get selected here.

Why The Packers Could Draft Mayer

It is certainly a changing of the guard for the Green Bay Packers, as the trigger was finally pulled on an Aaron Rodgers trade to the New York Jets. Now entering the Jordan Love era in Green Bay, the Packers cannot afford to make the same mistake they did with Rodgers in the fact that they ignored giving him the proper amount of weapons for years on end. When looking upon the Packers roster outlook for 2023, Green Bay could use someone like Mayer to continue to build the young talent on offense. Alas, with infamous tight ends like Bubba Franks, Mark Chmura, and even dudes like Jimmy Graham in the twilight of his career dawning the green and yellow, Mayer could join an illustrious history of great tight ends to play for the Packers.

Why The Lions Could Draft Mayer

After coming on late and almost clinching a berth to a postseason bid, the Detroit Lions ended ups trading away TE T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings in November and are now in the works of seeking his replacement. Conversely enough, it ended up being a position group by committee the rest of the season, but there is no doubt that Michael Mayer would be a welcomed edition in Detroit’s tight-end room. With Jared Goff coming off of a stellar year at the quarterback position, the Lions signed RB David Montgomery and WR Marvin Jones Jr in free agency to capitalize off a season where the offense averaged the fifth-most points in the league during the 2022 season. Arguably, the Lions could continue to build up the offensive side of the ball by selecting Michael Mayer.

Why the Bengals Could Draft Mayer

If there is one position that is preventing the Bengals from becoming arguably the top offense that the NFL has to offer, then look no further than at tight end. With the loss of Hayden Hurst and Mitchell Wilcox in the offseason, the Bengals obviously need a big body at the tight-end position, and there’s no doubt that Mayer fits that description. In addition, Mayer played in an offensive scheme at Notre Dame that is similar to what the Bengals run, so the schematically and strategic fit is definitely there. Clearly, Michael Mayers’ ceiling could be too high for Cincinnati to pass up with the 28th pick in the first round.

Final 2023 NFL Draft Odds: Team to Draft Michael Mayer

The more and more you look at Mayer’s tape, the quicker you begin to realize that this talented tight end is bigger than life itself. Clearly, there aren’t many places as big as Dallas to play pro football at. It definitely makes sense for the Cowboys to select another weapon on offense for Dak Prescott and company with the 26th pick in the draft.

Final Team to Draft Michael Mayer: Dallas Cowboys +370