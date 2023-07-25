The NFL Draft is over, free agency is winding down, and the beginning of NFL training camp is imminent. The Kansas City Chiefs are still at the head of the pack and the Detroit Lions are quickly rising up the ladder, but where do the other 30 teams fall in the NFL landscape? Let's check in on the NFL power rankings before training camp starts.

2023 NFL Power Rankings

1) Kansas City Chiefs

Every year, it feels as if other teams poach a significant portion of the Kansas City Chiefs roster. Kansas City lost five starters in free agency, yet thanks to smart drafting, great player development, and the ability to convince veteran free agents to join on cheap contracts, the Chiefs will once again be Super Bowl favorites in 2023.

Having other-worldly starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes helps too. Mahomes lost starting tackle Orlando Brown and Andrew Wyle, plus wideouts Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster, but their losses should be offset by the signings of lineman Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith, plus the addition of rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice.

2) Buffalo Bills

The Bills finished second in the NFL last year both in points scored and points allowed but were once again unable to get over that playoff hump and advance to the Super Bowl. The loss of star linebacker Tremaine Edmunds hurts, but this team retained just about everyone else from last year's 13-3 squad plus made some important additions to the interior of the offensive line, bringing in guards Connor McGovern and O'Cyrus Torrence (second-round pick out of Florida).

Buffalo will again be one of the favorites in the AFC, and are in a great position to overcome their playoff woes and finally bring a title to Upstate New York.

3) Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals reached a second straight AFC Championship Game last season, this time, they were unable to overcome Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. So they went out and signed Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown — a four-time Pro Bowler — to a four-year deal. The losses of safeties Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III hurt though, leaving career backups Nick Scott and Dax Hill to fill the void.

This Cincy team is just as strong as it was a year ago and will once again be among the league favorites to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

4) Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts re-signed on a five-year deal worth up to $255 million, but the Eagles also lost six starters from their Super Bowl team. Can a strong draft that included a pair of defensive stalwarts in Georgia products Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, plus trading for Lions running back DeAndre Swift fix these holes? It is a good start, but with no notable free-agent signings, Philly will take a small step back after last season's success.

5) San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have an outstanding run game, an even better defense, and reached the NFC Championship game last year with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy. Adding Philadelphia Javon Hargrave lineman strengthens an elite defensive line, but the concern here is at the quarterback position. Jimmy Garropolo is in Las Vegas and Brock Purdy is questionable to begin the season due to an elbow injury. This leaves third-year man Trey Lance and new signing Sam Darnold.

If the 49ers can get anything from the quarterback position, they will be a top-five team. But without a franchise quarterback, it is hard to see the Niners surpass last season's playoff run.

6) Los Angeles Chargers

The drop-off from the top five is significant, as every team from here on down has an outside shot at best of reaching a Super Bowl. This young Chargers team improved its win total for the fourth straight season in 2022, and, despite their playoff meltdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars, should be a stiff test for the Chiefs in the AFC West.

The additions of former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore plus veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks (formerly of the Minnesota Vikings) could be moves to return the Chargers to elite status once again.

7) Dallas Cowboys

A top-five scoring team on both sides of the ball in 2022, Dallas' biggest weakness over the past two years has been late-game decision-making in playoff games against the 49ers. Belief in the franchise might not be high right now, but few NFL teams have better defensive depth than the Cowboys, and on the other side of the ball, the loss of declining running back Ezekiel Elliott might actually improve the Dallas offense.

8) Baltimore Ravens

The sky is the limit when Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is healthy. When the superstar QB does not play the full contest, the Ravens are 4-8 over the last two seasons. Lamar Jackson alleviated worries in Baltimore by signing a five-year, $260 million contract, but as a run-heavy quarterback, the risk of injury is always prominent.

Fortunately for Jackson, thanks to the additions of free agent Odell Beckham Jr. and first-round pick Zay Flowers, he could have the most dangerous receiving corps of his NFL career at his disposal. Pair that with the NFL's third-best scoring defense, and the Ravens could be a dark horse in the AFC.

9) Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence had his breakout season last year, throwing for over 4,000 yards to go with 25 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He cemented himself among the NFL's elite quarterbacks with a 27-point second-half comeback against the Chargers in the Wild Card Round

Right tackle Jawaan Taylor signed with the Chiefs and left tackle Cam Robinson will serve a four-game PED suspension to being the season. Rookie first-round pick Anton Harrison will likely be asked to contribute immediately, and Jacksonville's success this year could depend on the performances of its offensive tackles.

10) New York Jets

With the addition of Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets will hope they finally found the solution to their quarterback woes. Jets QBs combined for 15 touchdowns (second-fewest in the NFL), 14 interceptions, and a 75.0 passer rating (worst in the league) in 2022. New York also added Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, and Randall Cobb to join Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis to form an intriguing group of pass-catchers.

If Breece Hall is healthy and the Jets defense has another top-five finish (both in points and yards allowed), New York will challenge the Bills for the AFC East title, and possibly more, this season.

11) Miami Dolphins

Is acquiring superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey the move that propels the Miami Dolphins into Super Bowl contention? It's a good start, but Miami's success this season is reliant on the health of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Alabama product has suffered multiple concussions as well as fractured ribs over the last two years. And the Dolphins are 2-6 in the games he missed.

The Dolphins must demonstrate more consistency in 2023 to jump into the top 10.

12) Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers did not make any big moves this off-season, but the franchise added talent to the defensive line, made upgrades to the linebacking corps, and retooled an improving but still middling offensive line. This defensive depth will be crucial for a Pittsburgh team that was often one injury away from a ruined season in the past. Add in continued growth from Kenny Pickett and his young group of offensive playmakers, and the Steelers could be a surprise team in the AFC this year.

13) New York Giants

Even after he led the Giants to a playoff victory over the Minnesota Vikings (the team's first since Super Bowl XLVI in 2012), fans debated whether Daniel Jones was worthy of a $40 million per year contract (four years, $160 to be exact). He won't win many games for the Giants, but with just five interceptions on 472 pass attempts, he's not going to lose many either.

Jones is locked in for the future, and now Saquon Barkley is signed for the 2023 season as well, agreeing to a one-year, $11 million contract. The additions of Darren Waller and Parris Campbell give New York an improved receiving corps, but the Giants still have glaring holes defensively. This team finished 27th in rushing yards allowed per game, and while the additions of Rakeem Nunez-Roches and A'Shawn Robinson help, neither would be considered high-end defensive tackles. All eyes are on this Daniel Jones-led offense, but the performances of this defense will determine whether this Giants team can improve on last year's total of nine wins.

14) Detroit Lions

The turnaround is well underway for coach Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions. And coming off a nine-win season, Detroit worked hard to improve a defense that finished dead last in total yards allowed. The secondary was a noticeable weakness, as it allowed 82 plays of 20-plus yards. was the most in the NFL. The team signed cornerbacks Cameron Sutton (Steelers) and Emmanuel Moseley (49ers) while also bringing in Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and rookie second-round pick Brian Branch out of Alabama.

Offensively, the franchise replaced running backs DeAndre Swift and Jamaal Williams with former Bear David Montgomery and first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs — another Alabama product. With the rest of the NFC North still in flux, the Lions are quickly rising to the top of the division.

15) Seattle Seahawks

Like the Giants, the Seattle Seahawks also struggled to stop the run last year, and ultimately Geno Smith's breakout year could not make up for Seattle's weak defense. The Seahawks quickly addressed this issue in free agency, bringing back All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, poaching safety Julian Love from the Giants, and signing a pair of experienced defensive linemen. With an upgraded secondary too, Seattle has the tools to challenge San Francisco for the NFC West crown.

16) Cleveland Browns

With a power running scheme and a stout defense, the Browns have seemingly been on the precipice of a breakthrough year for half a decade now. But outside an 11-win season and AFC Divisional Round appearance in 2020, Cleveland has posted a losing record in four of the last five years.

This will be the first full campaign with Deshaun Watson, and with some expensive additions on defense (linemen Dalvin Tomlinson and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, plus safety Juan Thornhill), plus trading for Jets wideout Elijah Moore, Cleveland has considerable upside in 2023.

17) New England Patriots

After so many elite years with Tom Brady under center, the New England Patriots, for lack of a better term, have just been hanging around over the last few seasons. Since Brady left, the Pats are 25-25 with one playoff appearance in three seasons. During this time, Bill Belichick has relied on a run-heavy offense and some lockdown defenses to keep the Patriots in this purgatorial state.

The team added pass-catchers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki, but has otherwise been quiet this off-season. These signings won't be enough to compete in an ever-improving AFC East, likely leaving New England on the wrong side of the playoffs again.

18) Minnesota Vikings

After a 13-win season — the second-best in franchise history — and an NFC North title, the Minnesota Vikings fell flat in the playoffs, losing at home to the Giants in the Wild Card round. Yet all signs point to a regression in 2023. The Vikes won 11 one-score games a season ago and were the first-ever 13-win team to finish with a negative point differential.

Minnesota lost defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and inside linebacker Eric Kendricks in free agency without signing or drafting suitable replacements, making an already shaky defense (25.1 points allowed per game, third-worst in 2022) even weaker.

19) Green Bay Packers

With Aaron Rodgers gone, Jordan Love is the leader of this Green Bay Packers team. Losing three of their top five pass-catchers from a year ago hurts, but the Packers still have the elite running back combo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, plus an underrated defense. Even with the inexperienced Love at the helm, Green Bay has a pretty high floor this season.

20) Denver Broncos

After the highly-touted signing of quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos offense fell flat in 2022. Wilson put up career-worst in just about every passing category, and the Denver offensive line gave up a league-high 55 sacks. The front office addressed this issue by signing offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (49ers) to a five-year, $87.5 million deal, and guard Ben Powers (Ravens) to a four-year, $51.5 million contract.

21) New Orleans Saints

Derek Carr is now the guy in New Orleans, and he inherits a 7-10 Saints team that lost five one-score games. Offensively, he does not have much to work with. Chris Olave was the only receiver to surpass 500 yards, Michael Thomas is forever injured, and Alvin Kamara faces a possible six-game suspension stemming from an arrest back in February 2022. While the Saints did sign Lions running back Jamaal Williams, the team did nothing to alleviate concerns about this weak group of pass-catchers.

On defense, the losses of defensive tackle David Onyemata and Shy Tuttle, plus the departure of linebacker Kaden Ellis are huge. The team did sign free-agent defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd and Khalen Saunders, both this is still a noticeable downgrade on the defensive front. Derek Carr is a major upgrade for the Saints, but with uncertainties on offense plus the significant overhaul on defense, New Orleans might not be much better this year.

22) Chicago Bears

Even after a 3-14 season, the Chicago Bears have to feel excited heading into the 2023 season. The team spent big in free agency, signing Buffalo linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, plus offensive guard Nate Davis and defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker from the Tennessee Titans. Chicago also acquired D.J. Moore and a litany of future picks from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Moore gives the Bears a true number-one receiver alongside Darnell Moody and Chase Claypool.

In the draft, Chicago went heavy on linemen on both sides of the ball. Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright (tenth overall pick) figures to start right away, while SEC defensive lineman Gervon Dexter (second-rounder out of Florida) and third-round pick Zacch Pickens (South Carolina) provide key pieces of depth on an improving defensive front. If this team clicks, the Bears could be pushing for a winning season.

23) Atlanta Falcons

Someone has to win the NFC South, and the Atlanta Falcons will believe they have a good shot at taking home the divisional crown. Atlanta boasted a prolific ground game last year, and this year they will team 1,000-yard rusher Tyler Allgeier with fifth-overall pick Bijan Robinson. Add in wild card playmaker Cordarrelle Patterson, and this Falcons team will be near-impossible to stop on the ground.

Yet with this rushing success, Atlanta struggled in just about every other facet of the game. The passing game was nonexistent at times and the defense offered little resistance to opponents. The Falcons made upgrades on the defensive side of the ball, signing linebacker Kaden Ellis and defensive end David Onyemata — both from the Saints — as well as Bengals safety Jessie Bates. If quarterback Desmond Ridder can provide consistent production, this team will flirt with a winning season.

24) Carolina Panthers

This feels a bit low for the Carolina Panthers, but with so many teams around them also making major investments in the offseason, this ranking is reflective of the improvement of other franchises rather than any shortcomings for the Panthers. First-overall pick Bryce Young will be a major upgrade at the quarterback position, and safety Vonn Bell and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle strengthen an underrated defense. As with the other teams in the NFC South, the Panthers also have a shot at a breakout year, so don't be surprised if they move up these rankings early on in the season.

25) Las Vegas Raiders

Jimmy Garoppolo is the new signal-caller in Las Vegas, but it is difficult to see this as anything but a lateral movement at best for the Raiders franchise. Jimmy G will have a true number receiver to throw to in Davante Adams, but Jakobi Meyers is an unconvincing number two, and Hunter Renfroe is on the fringe in Vegas. And even with the addition of Notre Dame standout Michael Mayer, the loss of Darren Waller at the tight end position is immense.

The addition of first-round pick Tyree Wilson finally gives Maxx Crosby a pass-rushing partner, but with few notable improvements from last year's roster, it is difficult to see the Raiders competing in a deep AFC West.

26) Tennessee Titans

Per Pro Football Focus, no team had a worse pass-blocking grade in 2022 than the Tennesse Titans. Tennessee addressed this issue by signing tackle Andre Dillard (Eagles) and drafting Northwestern tackle Peter Skoronski. The Titans also had one of the worst receiving groups in the NFL, with Robert Woods (now with the Texans) the only player to surpass 500 receiving yards last year. DeAndre Hopkins will provide an upgrade here, but this is still an underwhelming group of pass-catchers.

The Titans have a solid defense, and long as Derrick Henry is healthy this team will stay out of the bottom five. But a lack of playmakers on offense means the Titans' slide will continue in 2023.

27) Washington Commanders

Washington has lived in Jeff Fisher purgatory in recent years, finishing within a game of .500 in seven of the last eight seasons. 2023 will likely be a negative departure from that trend. A mediocre Commanders offense lost its top two quarterbacks in Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke, leaving 2022 fifth-round pick Sam Howell as the starter, with Jacoby Brissett as the number two. The team signed tackle Andrew Wylie and guard Nick Gates in free agency, but didn't make any skill position additions in the draft or free agency.

A solid defense will keep the Commanders afloat, but weakness at the running back and quarterback will hold this team back in 2023.

28) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tom Brady era is over, which means Baker Mayfield is now the guy in Tampa. Thankfully, Mayfield has a pair of elite targets in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, plus a retooled offensive line featuring Matt Feiler (Chargers) and second-round pick Cody Mauch. This Tampa Bay Buccaneers team will be rebuilding, but a solid selection of stars on both sides of the ball keeps Tampa off the bottom for now.

29) Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts actually had a winning record after six weeks last season, but then injuries to star running back Jonathan Taylor and struggles along the offensive line sent the team into a free fall. Indy lost 10 of its last 11 games and finished as a bottom-five team in the NFL. Even with the starting quarterback spot up for grabs between Gardner Minshew and rookie first-round pick Anthony Richardson, this offense will be better in 2023 now that Taylor is healthy.

The biggest concern though is on defense. The Colts allowed the third-most points per game last year and lost cornerback Stephon Gilmore and linebacker Bobby Okereke. Indianapolis did little to address these needs in free agency outside of edge rusher Samson Ebukam and only selected one defensive player with its first four draft picks. Even in a weak AFC South, the Colts are unlikely to be competitive this season.

30) Los Angeles Rams

It is full rebuild mode for the Los Angeles Rams. Gone are superstars Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd and Bobby Wagner. The offensive duo of Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp is back after missing half of last season, but the Rams offer little outside of this pair and only signed two players for a combined $2.3 million in all of free agency. Aaron Donald is still around on defense, but this Rams team will likely be vying for the first overall pick in 2024.

31) Houston Texans

Life at the bottom of the power rankings is tight and miserable. The Houston Texans did not spend big in free agency but brought in a number of impactful players, including safety Jimmie Ward (49ers), wideout Robert Woods (Titans), and tight end Dalton Schultz (Cowboys). Luckily for Houston, the Arizona Cardinals did even less in free agency and will be without quarterback Kyler Murray for possibly the first half of the season due to injury.

32) Arizona Cardinals

If quarterback Kyler Murray was healthy, Arizona would be higher up in these rankings. But Murray underwent surgery for a torn ACL in January, putting his return at best in September but it is likelier that the fifth-year signal-caller will be out until the second half of the season. Without Murray, an already Cardinals team gets even weaker. JJ Watt retired, and the team lost defensive end Zach Allen, cornerback Byron Murphy, and wideout DeAndre Hopkins, all without making any meaningful signings in free agency. We are looking at a full rebuild in Phoenix.