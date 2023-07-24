With two Super Bowl wins in the past four years, some may consider the Kansas City Chiefs to be approaching dynasty territory. However, for the Chiefs to truly break the dynasty barrier, Patrick Mahomes knows what Kansas City must do.

In both of the Chiefs Super Bowl wins, Mahomes was the starting quarterback. Having him under center has turned Kansas City into perennial contenders. Still, Mahomes wants more and says a third Super Bowl title would truly solidify the Chiefs' standing, via Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

“I think we're the beginning of one,” Mahomes said of Kansas City's dynasty buzz. “I always say you gotta win three.”

“Our job is to do whatever we can to win as many as we can and not have any regrets when we step off the field,” Mahomes continued. “If we keep the mentality that we have, we can look back at the end of our career and decide if we're a dynasty or not.”

While Mahomes started just one games as a rookie, he has been Kansas City's full-time starter since 2018. Since then, he has earned five straight Pro Bowl nods while throwing for 24,241 yards and 192 touchdowns. Mahomes is a two-time MVP and was named MVP in both of the Chiefs recent Super Bowl wins.

With Patrick Mahomes under center, the Chiefs will be one of the favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. But the quarterback knows that just because the team had success in the past doesn't mean a triumphant present is guaranteed. To lock in the Chiefs destiny and secure their title as a dynasty, Mahomes knows Kansas City needs at least one more ring.