The Travelers Championship is upon us! Check out our PGA Tour odds series as we hand out the best prop prediction and picks for the Travelers Championship.

The Travelers Championship takes place at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut. It is a designated event so the field is stacked with talent. We will see Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and more of the top golfers in the world compete to take home a portion of the 20 million dollar purse. Xander Schauffele took home the trophy last year, and this year should be just as exciting. Below we will lay out some prop picks and predictions for the 2023 Travelers Championship.

2023 Travelers Championship odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2023 Travelers Championship prop odds

Top USA Player – Scottie Scheffler: +380

Group D Betting – Max Homa: +280

Top Australian Player – Jason Day: +185

Justin Thomas Over 68.5 Round 1 Score: +110

Denny McCarthy Top-40 Finish: +110

Why Scottie Scheffler will be the top USA player

Scheffler at +380 to be the top USA player seems like a steal. He is the best golfer in the world right now and leads the tour in multiple categories. Some notable categories are strokes gained: tee-to-green, greens in regulation and scoring average. He is capable of shooting a low round everytime he steps on the course. His putting might hold him back, but there is no reason that Scheffler should not be the top USA player in the field. Not to mention, Scheffler has five straight top-5 finishes and four straight top-3 finishes. He is playing some really good golf lately and is a threat to win this tournament outright. If he plays the type of game we all know he can, Scheffler will be the top USA player at the Travelers Championship. At +380, this is an easy bet for me.

Why Max Homa will win group D

Homa has been put in a group with Tommy Fleetwood, Sungjae Im, and Justin Thomas. Just looking at his opponents right now, Fleetwood will be his toughest competition. Homa will need to keep pace with Fleetwood, but Homa is better off the tee and on the approach. Im has missed the cut in three of his last four starts and in the cut he made, he barely cracked top-50. Homa should have no problem shooting lower than Im. Thomas is a great golfer. However, he is not playing his best this season. He is 78th in the FedEx Cup standings right now and has missed his last two cuts. He has shot over par in his last three starts. As long as Homa can shoot par or better, he should be able to beat Thomas.

Now looking at Homa, he is third in the FedEx cup rankings and has two wins on tour this season. Lately he has been struggling, but this is the type of course Homa should be able to take advantage of. He is one of the best putters on tour and his apprach shots are not half bad, as well. He will need to pick up his play a little bit, but at plus money, this seems like a good bet.

Why Jason Day will be the top Australian player

Day has not been playing well at all lately. He has missed cuts and shot extremely poorly in each of his last three events. However, he is still a very good golfer. He is 10th in total strokes gained, 15th in greens in regulation, sixth in scoring average and fourth in birdie average. Day needs to limit the amount of bogies, but he has the ability to shoot low. He has made 13 cuts and has 12 top-25 finishes and seven top-10 finishes. When he makes the cut, he usually finished pretty high up on the leaderboard. This is plus money and the other Australian golfers are not much better. Adam Scott will be the biggest competition for Day. If Day can knock in a few birdies, he should be just fine.

Why Justin Thomas will shoot over 68.5 in round one

Thomas has not been playing well, as talked about earlier. He is very low on the FedEx Cup standings and has missed his last two cuts. In his last three events, Thomas has shot well over par. Thomas is 128th on tour in scoring average with an average score of 70.90. His average round one score is 70.43. Now each course has a different par, of course. However, that average score of 70.43 tells us that he does not shoot that far below par if he does at all. He will need to shoot two under in order to shoot a 68, and with the way he is playing, that seems very hard to do. Yes he is still a pretty good golfer, but this season is just not his season. At +110 for him to shoot one under or worse, this is a bet I like a lot.

Why Denny McCarthy will finish in the top-40

This may not be name you know, but it is a name you should learn. McCarthy is 28th in the FedEx Cup standings and 33rd in the OWGR. He has made 19 of 23 cuts, but of those 19 he has finished top-40 16 times. He is coming off a top-20 finish at the U.S Open and a second place finish at the Memorial Tournament. In his last six cuts made, he has finished well inside the top-40. McCarthy is playing very well lately, so taking him at plus money to finish inside the top-40 should be a no-brainer. He is also very good with the putter, but does struggle off the tee. As mentioned, though, McCarthy has been playing well, so maybe he has figured something out with his swing and clubs. At +110, McCarthy to finish in the top-40 is a bet I am willing to take.