Raye won big at the 2024 British Awards. The British artist set a record for winning six awards in one night, beating Adele, Blur and Harry Styles' wins at four, The Guardian reported.
The only category Raye for which she was nominated — six plus songwriter of the year, the first woman to win the award in Brits history — and didn't win was pop act. Dua Lipa won that award by popular vote.
When she won the biggest award that night, album of the year, she brought her grandmother on stage. In her speech, she said, “I'm ugly crying on national television. I'm so proud of this album, I'm in love with music – all I ever wanted to be was an artist.”
This is the first time Raye has won a Brit Award, but with the six she earned tonight, she's on equal footing with Dua Lipa, Styles, David Bowie, Phil Collins and Oasis. The most number of trophies in Brits history is Robbie Williams with 13, followed by Adele's 12.
See the list of nominees and winners below. The winners are in bold letters.
British Album of the Year
Blur – The Ballad of Darren
J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard
Little Simz – No Thank You
Raye – My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred Again
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
Raye
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers
New Artist
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Raye
Yussef Dayes
Song of the Year
Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – Miracle
Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – Prada
Central Cee – Let Go
Central Cee and Dave – Sprinter
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
J Hus – Who Told You
Kenya Grace – Strangers
Lewis Capaldi – Wish You the Best
PinkPantheress – Boy’s a Liar
Raye – Escapism
Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing
Stormzy and Debbie – Firebabe
Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – React
Venbee and Goddard – Messy in Heaven
International Artist
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
International Group
Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
International Song
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For
David Kushner – Daylight
Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
Jazzy – Giving Me
Libianca – People
Meghan Trainor – Made You Look
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Noah Kahan – Stick Season
Robin Schulz and Oliver Tree – Miss You
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana
Rema – Calm Down
SZA – Kill Bill
Tate McRae – Greedy
Tyla – Water
Rock/Alternative Act
Blur
Bring Me the Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
Hip-hop/Grime/Rap Act
Casisdead
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
Dance Act
Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Romy
Pop Act
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
Raye
R&B Act
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
Raye
Sault
Songwriter of the year
Raye
Producer of the year
Chase & Status
Rising Star
The Last Dinner Party
Global Icon
Kylie Minogue