May 22, 2025 at 8:47 AM ET

The Minnesota Lynx have started the 2025 WNBA season on a hot streak. Minnesota got its third win of the regular season on Wednesday night, defeating Dallas 85-81. The game featured plenty of memorable moments, including a comical moment in the closing minutes.

Napheesa Collier was the center of a hilarious free throw mixup during Wednesday's game against the Wings.

Collier went to the free throw line during the fourth quarter and drained the shot. Immediately afterward, multiple Wings player protested and were pleading with referees that Collier should not have taken the shot.

During the play immediately before, Arike Ogunbowale committed a foul on Natisha Hiedeman. As a result, Hiedeman should have been at the free throw line, now Collier.

Collier explained what happened in her postgame interview.

“They weren’t clear who was shooting so I just went up there,” Collier told reporters after the game while shrugging. “I really like [Myisha Hines-Allen] so I was just joking with that flop, and then I heard the crowd so I gave her a hug.”

Collier stood at the free throw line and looked a little guilty after making her shot.

Then she laughed off the situation with Hines-Allen and Wings rookie Paige Bueckers before moving on.

Napheesa Collier leads Lynx to third win of the season against Wings

As usual, Napheesa Collier led the way for the Lynx on Wednesday night.

Collier had another dominant performance against Dallas. She logged 28 points, eight rebounds, and two assists in her 37 minutes.

She was the leading scorer in the game from either team with Ogunbowale coming in second with 21 points.

The Lynx leaned heavily on Collier to get the win. Alanna Smith and Courtney Williams scored 13 points each and Natisha Hiedeman scored 10 points. Clearly the game plan was to get Collier the ball early and often.

Minnesota looks determined to get back to the WNBA Finals. They've put themselves in good position early by starting out 3-0.

Next up for the Lynx is a home game against the Sun on Friday night.