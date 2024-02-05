Not just flowers... the whole bouquet.

Miley Cyrus performed her hit song Flowers on the 2024 Grammy stage, but with one particular tweak to the lyrics, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

During the song, she sang, “I didn't wanna leave you (But had to), I don't wanna fight (But we did), Started to cry, then remembered I just won my first Grammy!”

The Hannah Montana star bounced around the stage in her silvery sequined outfit, celebrating her first Grammy win for Best Pop Solo Performance. The singer had done away with backup dancers and performed the song for the first time on stage.

Before shouting out her win, Cyrus asked the audience, “Why you acting like you don't know this song?” Which is a fair question since the song did go viral after it was released in 2023. People on social media started using the phrase “giving someone their flowers” again with a nod to the singer's song. It also and spent eight consecutive weeks at the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

After the call out, stars in the audience such as Oprah, Taylor Swift, John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen, got up and sang along with her.

“I just won my first Grammy!!” – Miley Cyrus at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/MJnrj9qSie — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

Before she took to the stage, Cyrus spoke about the song and how she feels when she sees her fans enjoying it.

“When I wrote ‘Flowers,' I think part of its magic is that I had no expectations,” she said.

“I have a healthy relationship with success and numbers, and know that even though they may excite me, they do not define me,” the newly minted Grammy winner added.

“When I see other people dancing to ‘Flowers' the way that I dance to ‘Flowers,' it makes me so happy that I could cry,” she continued.

Cyrus scored six nominations this year and won two. The other one is for Record of the Year, also for Flowers. Her other Grammy nods include Album of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album for Endless Summer Vacation, Song of the Year for Flowers and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Thousands Miles featuring Brandi Carlile.

Other Grammy performers of the night were SZA, Joni Mitchell, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, U2, Travis Scott, Luke Combs and Tracy Chapman.

