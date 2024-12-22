It’s crunch time in the fantasy football season! The playoffs are here, and it’s all about setting those perfect lineups to punch your ticket to the championship game. This should be your go-to guide for evaluating the top matchups and the ones to avoid each week in fantasy football. Each edition highlights the running backs poised to outperform expectations—or fall short—based on their weekly opponents.

Week 16 actually already kicked off with an AFC West clash between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night. We’ve also witnessed the Chiefs prevail over the Texans and the Ravens take down the Steelers. As the NFL playoff race heats up, fantasy football managers are locked in their own battles for postseason survival.

With bye weeks officially in the rearview mirror for the 2024 season, the focus now shifts to navigating injuries, tricky matchups, and tough roster decisions. Let’s dive into the running backs who could make or break your fantasy football playoff run this week!

Here, you'll find a look at look at some of the toughest matchups remaining in Week 16 of the 2024 NFL Season. It’s time to see which Running Backs to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Running Backs to Start in Week 16

James Conner, ARI (@ CAR)

James Conner delivered his best performance since Week 9 in a dominant outing against the Patriots. He racked up 138 total yards and two touchdowns to finish as the top fantasy football RB across all formats. This week, the outlook is even brighter. The Panthers boast the league's worst run defense, surrendering an eye-popping 191.8 rushing yards per game at home. Conner is primed for another big day. He should tally plenty of yardage and a strong chance to find the end zone.

Tony Pollard, TEN (@ IND)

Tony Pollard put up a respectable performance against the Bengals last week with 17 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown. Sure, a lost fumble hurt his fantasy football value. Still, he turned in a solid outing. Against the Colts, Pollard has the potential for another strong game. Indianapolis has allowed running backs to average 136 total yards and four touchdowns over the past three games. Pollard also logged 93 yards and a score against them back in Week 6. That makes him a strong play again in this matchup.

Bucky Irving, TB (@ DAL)

Bucky Irving was explosive in last week's win over the Chargers. He rushed for 117 yards on just 15 carries (7.8 YPC). He now faces a favorable matchup against the Cowboys. Dallas has a defense that has allowed 18-plus PPR points to running backs eight times this season. Since Week 11, the Cowboys have struggled against the run. They have allowed big fantasy football performances to players like Chase Brown and Joe Mixon. Irving is a solid bet to keep that trend going.

Other Starts: Chase Brown, CIN (vs. CLE), Chuba Hubbard, CAR (vs. ARI)

Running Backs to Sit in Week 16

Kenneth Walker III, SEA (vs. MIN)

Kenneth Walker’s availability is in question due to a lingering calf injury. Even if he’s cleared to play, the matchup is far from ideal. Minnesota has the second-ranked run defense in the league and has been particularly dominant on the road. They have allowed just 72.3 rushing yards per game—the best mark for any defense in road games this season. The Vikings’ lone slip-up against running backs came at home in Week 14. In addition, Seattle’s ground game hasn’t shown enough lately to inspire confidence. Walker is a risky play this week.

Rico Dowdle, DAL (vs. TB)

Rico Dowdle has been a pleasant surprise for fantasy football managers recently. He has averaged 137 total yards per game and scored once over the last three weeks. However, his streak could hit a wall against the Buccaneers this week. Tampa Bay’s defense has been a brick wall against the run on the road. They have allowed just 86.1 rushing yards per game compared to 132.3 at home. Dowdle has feasted on weaker defenses, but this week presents a much tougher challenge.

Breece Hall, NYJ (vs. LAR)

Breece Hall managed 13.1 fantasy football points last week. That was thanks largely to a late touchdown against a struggling Jaguars defense. However, his overall usage is concerning. He played just 28 snaps and saw 11 touches. Lingering knee issues seem to have limited his workload. Now, yes, the Rams’ defense doesn’t present an overly daunting matchup. That said, Hall’s inconsistent volume makes him a risky flex play with limited upside.

Other Sits: Brian Robinson, WAS (vs. PHI), Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (@ BUF)

Looking Ahead

As Week 16 unfolds, every decision counts in your quest for fantasy football glory. Whether you're riding the hot hand with a player like James Conner or making a tough call to bench a typically reliable option like Kenneth Walker III, the key is to trust the matchups and monitor late-breaking news. Injuries, game scripts, and defensive trends will continue to shape the playoff landscape, both in the NFL and in your fantasy football league. Stay informed, stay flexible, and above all, enjoy the ride. Fantasy football championships are won by those who stay sharp until the very end. Good luck!