The Baltimore Ravens took a major step forward in their quest for the AFC North crown on Saturday night, winning 34-17 over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The win clinched a playoff spot for the Ravens and snapped a troubling streak, as Baltimore had lost eight of its last nine matchups against Pittsburgh before this game.

The Ravens’ star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, was instrumental in the victory. Despite his impressive performance—15-of-23 passing for 207 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception—Jackson remained humble and reflective after the game. Speaking about the win's significance, Jackson said, “Any win feels good, especially against a rival like this,” via a tweet from NFLonFOX on X.

Jackson’s leadership shone brightly, as he broke his own franchise record for single-season touchdown passes with his 37th of the year. The record-breaking throw came in the third quarter, a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mark Andrews. Head coach John Harbaugh praised Jackson’s resilience under constant pressure from the Steelers' defense, which blitzed on 68% of his dropbacks. “I thought Lamar was fantastic,” Harbaugh said. “He stood in there and made some throws. He always does.”

Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry lead Ravens to another postseason berth

Derrick Henry also played a pivotal role in the Ravens’ victory, rushing for 162 yards on 24 carries. Henry’s performance marked his fourth season surpassing 1,500 rushing yards, putting him in elite company alongside Barry Sanders, Walter Payton, Eric Dickerson, and Edgerrin James. While Henry didn’t find the end zone, his bruising runs wore down Pittsburgh’s injury-depleted defense, allowing the Ravens to dominate time of possession.

The Ravens’ defense stepped up in critical moments, forcing two game-changing turnovers. Marlon Humphrey’s fourth-quarter pick-six effectively sealed the game, putting Baltimore ahead 31-17 and extinguishing any hopes of a Steelers comeback. Ar’Darius Washington’s forced fumble earlier in the game was another key play, halting a potential Pittsburgh scoring drive inside the Ravens' 5-yard line.

Despite the strong showing, Jackson was not fully satisfied with his own performance, particularly a fourth-quarter interception in the red zone. “That interception really got me mad,” Jackson admitted. “That one turnover could have been the difference, but shoutout to ‘Marlo’ and the defense because those guys [played] lights out all game.”

With the win, the Ravens tied the Steelers at 10-5 atop the AFC North but still trail due to a tiebreaker. Baltimore will face the Texans and Browns to close the regular season, while Pittsburgh takes on the Chiefs and Bengals.

For Jackson and the Ravens, Saturday’s victory was more than just a step toward the playoffs—it was a statement. As Andrews aptly put it, “He’s Houdini. He’s Lamar. He’s special, and he did it again today.”