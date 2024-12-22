The fantasy football season is reaching its peak! With the playoffs underway, every lineup choice carries extra weight as managers vie for a spot in the championship game. This guide is here to help you navigate the tight end position. We break down the top matchups and the ones to avoid this week. We'll point out who’s set to shine and who might fall short.

Week 16 kicked off with a Thursday night AFC West clash between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. The weekend has already seen the Chiefs edge out the Texans and the Ravens take down the Steelers. As the NFL playoff picture sharpens, fantasy football managers are locked in just as intense battles, fighting to keep their postseason hopes alive.

This season has brought us standout performances from breakout tight ends like Brock Bowers and Trey McBride. The Raiders' rookie has been the most common tight end on playoff rosters. He's followed by George Kittle and McBride. However, if you don’t have one of these reliable options, picking the right tight end for Week 16 can be a real challenge.

Here, you'll find a look at look at some of the toughest matchups remaining in Week 16 of the 2024 NFL Season. It’s time to see which Tight Ends to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Tight Ends to Start in Week 16

Brenton Strange, JAC (@LV)

Who would’ve thought you’d be considering a Jaguars tight end not named Evan Engram in 2024? If you’re streaming tight ends, Brenton Strange is the player to target in Week 16. He is coming off an impressive game with 12 targets and 11 receptions. Stranged also played 82 percent of the snaps in Week 15. With the Jaguars’ receiving corps depleted, Strange has a golden opportunity against the Raiders. They allow the third-most fantasy football points per game to tight ends. Facing a struggling defense, Strange could be the surprise performer that helps propel you into your fantasy championship.

Dalton Kincaid, BUF (vs. NE)

The Bills host the Patriots in Week 16. Remember that New England ranks in the bottom half of the league in defending tight ends. Dalton Kincaid returned from a knee injury last week. He played just under half the team’s snaps but still managing four catches for 53 yards.

Sure, Buffalo’s offense now features other steady targets like Khalil Shakir and Amari Cooper. Still, Kincaid remains a viable option paired with MVP-candidate Josh Allen. The Patriots have struggled against slot receivers. This is where Kincaid often lines up, making him a safe play with a solid floor for Week 16.

David Njoku, CLE (@CIN)

Before his injury, David Njoku was dominating. Now, he’s in a prime position to deliver as a top tight end in Week 16. The Bengals’ defense has been vulnerable to the position. They have allowed the second-most fantasy football points per game to tight ends. Cincy also leads the league in receptions surrendered to them. For his part, Njoku has thrived against Cincinnati. He logged 10 catches for 76 yards and a touchdown in their October meeting. With 30 targets over his last two healthy games, he’s a must-start if active this week.

Other Starts: Sam LaPorta, DET (@CHI), Tucker Kraft, GB (vs. NO)

Tight Ends to Sit in Week 16

Jonnu Smith, MIA (vs. SF)

It’s tough to bench Jonnu Smith. However, this week’s matchup against the 49ers makes it necessary. San Francisco has been elite against tight ends. They have allowed the second-fewest fantasy football points per game to the position. With Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw patrolling the middle, opposing tight ends have consistently struggled.

Although Smith bounced back with a solid performance against Houston recently, he was held without a catch until overtime just two weeks ago. In this critical Week 16 clash, Smith is best left on the bench.

Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. NYG)

Kyle Pitts’ fantasy football production has nosedived over the last five weeks. He had three games under 2.4 points and an average of just 3.8 points per game. His snap count also dropped to a season-low 24 in Week 15. Now, he faces a Giants defense that allows only 45.1 receiving yards and 10.9 fantasy football points per game to tight ends. As such, Pitts is a risky option this week.

Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. DET)

Cole Kmet has been stuck in a slump. He has had just one game in double-digit fantasy football points across his last eight outings. His Week 13 matchup against the Lions yielded a mere 5.6 points. In addition, Detroit has allowed only one touchdown and the second-fewest fantasy football points per game to tight ends since Week 8. Against this stingy defense, Kmet is better off on your bench.

Other Sits: Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN (@IND), Mike Gesicki, CIN (vs. CLE)

Looking Ahead

As Week 16 unfolds, every decision matters in your quest for fantasy football glory. Tight ends can be notoriously volatile, but finding the right matchups can give you the edge you need to secure a win. Whether you're banking on breakout stars like Brenton Strange or leaning on proven options like David Njoku, making informed choices is the key to keeping your championship hopes alive. Likewise, knowing when to sit underperformers like Kyle Pitts or avoid tough matchups like Jonnu Smith's can save you from costly mistakes. Stay sharp, trust the process, and may your Week 16 lineup bring you one step closer to hoisting that fantasy trophy.