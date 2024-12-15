Though the Cleveland Browns were eliminated from playoff contention following their Week 14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, they have four games remaining. And after missing all week of practice, Browns tight end David Njoku's status ahead of Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs remained unclear following Friday's injury update, per Adam Schefter on X.

“Browns TE David Njoku, listed as questionable with a hamstring, will work out pre-game to see if he is able to play vs. the Chiefs, per source. ‘A game-time decision,' one source said,” Schefter wrote.

Njoku was a major part of the passing offense, seeing 13 targets in their loss against the Steelers last week.

And in the 2024 season, Njoku has been one of the shining stars of an otherwise stagnant Cleveland offense.

Through 14 weeks of the NFL season, the Browns rank as the seventh-lowest-scoring offense, totaling just 26 offensive touchdowns.

Most of these offensive woes came under quarterback Deshaun Watson, but since Jameis Winston has taken over for the injured starter, he's had the Browns' offense looking significantly better.

Under Winston for six games as a starter, the Browns have scored 20.5 points per game. However, under Watson, the Browns were scoring just 15.6 points. Had Watson kept that same points-per-game average all season, the Browns would be the lowest-scoring offense in the league by five points per game.

Now, while they have no playoff ticket to play for, the Browns look to end their season the best they can with eyes on the 2025 season.

And with Njoku considered a game-time decision, their game plan could go two different ways depending on whether their tight end gets the green light.

Against the red-hot Chiefs, the Browns could be without their star tight end.

If that's the case, the Browns will look to backup tight end Jordan Akins to cover for Njoku, who's been battling a hamstring injury all week.

Having not practiced once this week, Njoku is at a bit of a disadvantage for Week 15. However, as an eight-year NFL veteran, practice isn't as necessary for the Pro Bowler.

With that, the Browns' offensive is hopeful to have Njoku out there against a ferocious Chiefs defense led by Steve Spagnuolo.