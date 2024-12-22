The Baltimore Ravens are having an excellent 2024 season. Baltimore is 10-5 after getting a huge win against Pittsburgh on Saturday. The Ravens clinched a playoff berth with the win, making it to the postseason 12 out of the last 17 years. Baltimore dominated the game due to the impressive play of two of their best players.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson had an incredible game on Saturday. Jackson passed an impressive threshold on Saturday, throwing his 37th touchdown pass of the season per the team's social media. This is a career best for Jackson. It also set a single-season franchise record for the Ravens.

There is no question that this is Jackson's best season passing the football. He has thrown for 3,787 yards (also a career high for Jackson) with 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Jackson is also maintaining a 67.9% completion percentage and a passer rating of 120.6 on the season, both of which are very impressive.

Let's also not ignore the fact that Jackson has rushed for 765 yards and three touchdowns on top of that.

AP and PFWA voters will have a tough time deciding between Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen for the 2024 NFL MVP award this season.

Derrick Henry makes Ravens history with impressive feat vs. Steelers

Derrick Henry was another Ravens player who took over the game on Saturday.

Henry had an impressive performance against Pittsburgh. He ripped off 24 carries for 162 yards, which is good for 6.8 yards per attempt. Henry set a record for the most rushing yards by a Ravens player against the Steelers, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor. The previous record of 150 yards was set by both Latavius Murray in 2021 and Justin Forsett in 2015.

Henry also raised his rushing total to 1,636 yards on the season, which is the second most of his career. He is unlikely to top his 2020 season when he rumbled for 2,027 yards, as that would require him to average over 195 rushing yards over the next two games.

The combination of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry is simply too much for most teams to handle. It will be fascinating to see how it plays out during the playoffs for the Ravens.

Baltimore does not get much time to rest. Next the Ravens face the Texans on Christmas Day.