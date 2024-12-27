It’s championship week in fantasy football! The stakes couldn’t be higher as you set your final lineup with hopes of claiming the title and months of bragging rights until the 2025 season begins. We have your go-to guide for analyzing the best and worst running back matchups for Week 17.

This is the weekend where legends are made. If you've reached this stage, it's thanks to skill, strategy, and maybe a little bit of luck. Your roster likely features some of the top fantasy football performers. However, even the strongest teams can face tough lineup calls. Don’t worry—we’ve got all the advice you need to navigate the high-pressure decisions and bring home the championship!

Here, you'll find a look at look at some of the most interesting matchups remaining in Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season. It’s time to see which Running Backs to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Running Backs to Start in Week 17

Breece Hall, NYJ (@ BUF)

Breece Hall has produced roughly 13 fantasy football points in each of his last two games. However, we expect an upside performance from him this week. The Bills have struggled against running backs this year. They have ranked top-two in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns allowed to the position. The unit has also allowed explosive runs at the third-highest rate. That is great for Hall, who has big-play ability. Hall also has a history of success against the Bills. He has run for more than 100 yards or scored a TD in every career game against them. Yes, he hasn't lived up to the lofty expectations placed on him at the beginning of the fantasy football season. However, he could more than make up for it with a huge Championship Week performance.

Chuba Hubbard, CAR (@ TB)

A game-winning breakaway run led to Chuba Hubbard finishing with 32.5 fantasy football points in Week 16. However, he also saw some involvement in the passing game. He hauled in four catches on five targets. His value as a receiving threat could come into play this week, as the Bucs have struggled to cover backs. Tampa Bay ranks in the top six in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns allowed to RBs this season. Plus, Hubbard's got a little extra incentive to bring it this week, knowing when he last faced this team it was his overtime fumble that ultimately cost Carolina the game. Hubbard simply has been too good this year to get away from now. He could finish this campaign as a true league-winner.

Tyrone Tracy, NYG (vs. IND)

Tyrone Tracy's wide receiver background came through in a big way last week. He managed to get his feet inbounds after securing a leaping grab in the back of the end zone. Since Week 5, Tracy has averaged 13.9 fantasy football points per game. The floor might be low, but the median and ceiling are high. That is enough to keep him in play in a favorable matchup against the Colts. Indianapolis has allowed the sixth-most rushing yards to backs this year, and have struggled against pass-catching backs, in particular. The matchup and increased targets as of late has Tracy in play as an RB2 in Championship Week. That said, keep an eye on his status. After all, he is still dealing with an ankle injury.

Other Starts: Bucky Irving, TB (vs. CAR), Jerome Ford, CLE (vs. MIA)

Running Backs to Sit in Week 17

Rico Dowdle, DAL (@ PHI)

After a string of strong outings, Rico Dowdle faltered Sunday night against the Bucs defense. He finished with just 51 total yards. Things could get worse for the fourth-year back before they get better. The Eagles have allowed the sixth-fewest rushing yards overall this year and the third-fewest rushing TDs to running backs. When these two teams met in Week 10, the Eagles held Dowdle to just 56 scrimmage yards. If all those matchup stats didn't scare you away from Dowdle already, then consider he now has to worry about losing valuable goal-line touches to Ezekiel Elliott.

Travis Etienne, JAC (vs. TEN)

Travis Etienne was a popular target early in drafts over the summer. If you somehow managed to get this far with him still on your roster, we would not rely on him in this make-or-break week. Since his return from injury in Week 9, he's managed just 7.8 fantasy football PPG. Last week, he was out-touched by Tank Bigsby, who also scored the lone Jags TD out of the backfield. The upside simply isn't worth the risk at this stage in the season.

Gus Edwards, LAC (@ NE)

Last week, Gus Edwards defied expectations. It was his first multi-TD game since November of last season. It was also his first time reaching double-digit fantasy football points in 2024. If you faced Edwards last week you simply got extremely unlucky. If you sat him, you missed out on the spike week. The Patriots don't pose as particularly tough matchup, but we don't want to chase the points here. Edwards' floor is legitimately less than five points and that would likely sink you in Championship Week. Play it safe and stay away.

Other Sits: Tony Pollard, TEN (@ JAC), Brian Robinson Jr, WAS (vs. ATL)

Looking Ahead

Week 17 is the most critical time in the fantasy football calendar, where every decision carries immense weight. Running backs are often the cornerstone of successful lineups, so choosing wisely between start-worthy options and potential busts can make all the difference. Whether you’re relying on a breakout star like Breece Hall, sticking with the consistent production of Chuba Hubbard, or navigating tricky sit decisions with players like Rico Dowdle, this week is all about maximizing matchups and minimizing risk. Trust your preparation, stay informed, and make confident choices to secure your championship. Best of luck in bringing home the title!