The New York Jets cannot wait for the 2024 season to be done. New York is 3-10 heading into Week 15 during a season where they went all in with QB Aaron Rodgers at the helm. The Jets made a number of desperate moves, including trading for Davante Adams and firing head coach Robert Saleh. But none of it worked. Thankfully, the Jets will at least get a boost in Week 15 after getting one of their best offensive players back.

Jets running back Breece Hall is expected to play on Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Hall is officially listed as questionable on the injury report with a knee injury. However, the team expects that he'll be able to play against the Jaguars.

Hall missed Week 14 with the same knee injury. It is big news for the Jets to get Hall back into the lineup. Rookie Braelon Allen did a good job in relief of Hall, but the Jets are better when they have both of their young running backs.

Hall has been solid for the Jets in 2024 despite their struggles as a team. He has rushed 164 times for 692 yards and four touchdowns, which is good for 4.2 yards per carry.

Jets banged up heading into Week 15 against Jaguars

It is good news that Breece Hall is expected to play. However, he is far from the only Jets player who is banged up heading into Week 15.

New York will be without at least four players. Kene Nwangwu (hand), Brandin Echols (shoulder), Xavier Newman-Johnson (groin), and D.J. Reed (groin) have all been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

They also have a few questionable injury designations beyond Hall. Those include Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), Morgan Moses (wrist), and Tyler Conklin (non-injury/personal).

Even some of New York's active players are nursing injuries. Sauce Gardner is dealing with a hamstring issue and Michael Carter II has a back injury, but both player fully practiced this week.

The Jets will take on the Jaguars at 1PM ET on Sunday in Jacksonville.