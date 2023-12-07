Veteran All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel addressed his decision to sign with the Baltimore Orioles in MLB free agency

Craig Kimbrel is set to join his fifth different team since 2021. The nine-time All-Star closer recently agreed to a contract with the Baltimore Orioles. Kimbrel addressed his decision to sign with Baltimore in MLB free agency, per Roch Kubatko of MASN.

“Craig Kimbrel says he was looking for an opportunity and comfort when signing with #orioles. And how they want to win now. ‘I don't know how many more years I've got to do this,'” Kubatko wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Orioles getting a proven reliever in Craig Kimbrel

Kimbrel emerged as a star early in the 2010's decade with the Atlanta Braves. He won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2011 and would ultimately be selected to four All-Star games during his time with the Braves.

Kimbrel has since pitched for the San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Philadelphia Phillies.

Kimbrel pitched for LA in 2022 and ended up losing his closing role after battling inconsistency throughout the season. He bounced back with the Phillies in 2023, though, and recorded 23 saves to go along with a 3.26 ERA. Kimbrel was also selected to the All-Star team for the ninth time during the '23 campaign.

Baltimore's bullpen was impressive in 2023 but they needed to add a reliable reliever after it was announced that Felix Bautista would undergo Tommy John surgery and likely miss all of the 2024 season.

The Orioles' strong bullpen played a pivotal rule in their AL East title. Baltimore's offense also performed well, but they would not have won over 100 games without the efforts of their relievers.

The AL East is expected to still be one of, if not the most competitive division in baseball moving forward. As a result, Baltimore will continue to look to add talent. Winning the division once again will certainly prove to be a challenge, but the O's are still confident.

And perhaps Craig Kimbrel will enjoy another All-Star campaign.