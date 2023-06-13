The Denver Nuggets are NBA Champions for the very first time in their franchise existence. Before the season, nobody saw this coming … which is the entire reason for this article. As of now, the 2024 NBA Finals odds favor the Nuggets, according to FanDuel.

The teams that follow the Nuggets are the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and Phoenix Suns, in that order. The Bucks won the NBA Finals in 2021, after an incredible season from the Greek Freek, Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Celtics were actually the Fanduel favorite to win the Finals this season for more than half of the campaign.

As for the Suns, after acquiring Kevin Durant before the trade deadline last season, they became huge favorites as well. Fast forward to now, the Suns got rid of Chris Paul and head coach Monty Williams. Phoenix added Frank Vogel to be their head coach and with Devin Booker and KD leading the way, they should once again be an elite squad.

Nobody has any clue who will end up winning the Finals. It's a good thing you have 350+ days to figure it out.

Here are the 2024 Finals NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 NBA Finals Odds:

Denver Nuggets: +460

Milwaukee Bucks: +460

Boston Celtics: +500

Phoenix Suns: +700

Golden State Warriors: +1200

Philadelphia 76ers: +1300

Los Angeles Lakers: +1500

The Philadelphia 76ers added Nick Nurse to be their new head coach. The last time Nurse signed to a new team, he immediately won the NBA Championship with the Toronto Raptors in his first season back in 2019. The Sixers are hoping Nurse can lead them over the hump.

The Warriors will always be contenders as long as Steph Curry is on the court. The same can be said with LeBron James and the Lakers. They made a great playoff push to find their way to the Western Conference Finals even though they got swept by the champions. If the Lakers can start this next season on the right foot, then don't count LA out as a favorite to win it all for the most championship wins in NBA history.