The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the better teams in the NFL, and it's been mostly because of their play on offense. Puka Nacua has led the way for the unit, as he's having a good season with Matthew Stafford throwing him the ball. Though everything seems well, Nacua still has some issues, and it's with the referees.

While Nacua was on a stream with Adin Ross, he spoke about the referees.

“The refs are the worst. These guys are lawyers. They want to be on TV too. You don’t think he’s texting his friends in the group chat like, ‘Yo, you just saw me on Sunday Night Football. That wasn’t PI but I called it,'” Nacua said.

