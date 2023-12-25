Nothing is going right for Patriots fans in 2023

In what is a historically awful season in the Bill Belichick era, the one silver lining for New England Patriots fans was the team's favorable positioning in the 2024 NFL Draft. Fans can now throw that onto their litany of grievances as well, following an unexpected turn of events.

A Christmas Eve matchup versus the Denver Broncos did not go as anticipated, with New England somehow pulling out a 26-23 victory in Mile High Stadium. Quarterback Bailey Zappe looked sharp (25-of-33 for 256 passing yards and two touchdowns), and embattled rookie kicker Chad Ryland became an improbable hero when he nailed a 56-yard field goal in the closing seconds.

The late-game heroics would have been truly exhilarating had they taken place two months earlier, but in Week 16, this outcome is a fitting gut-punch that could have tremendous consequences on the future of the franchise. The Patriots drop from the No. 2 slot in the current draft order to No. 4, behind the Chicago Bears (Carolina Panthers' pick), Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders, per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.

Some fans are seething, while others whimper, but a majority are probably laughing in disbelief over this late-season shuffle. There are only two games left on the schedule, which means the Pats could soon be locked-in at unlucky No. 4.

Patriots can't catch a break in 2023

While any high first-round selection carries substantial value, New England has a better chance at addressing its most glaring needs- a franchise quarterback and star wide receiver- in the top three. A Week 18 game against the New York Jets, whom Belichick and company have defeated 15 times in a row, could be another win for the team.

This is a tricky spot in which modern Patriots fans find themselves. They are not used to the NFL Draft being the sole motivator for most of the season. Such a cruel fate is not supposed to befall Foxborough any longer. A resilient showing on the road against a squad with everything to play for should be celebrated, not mourned.

But these are desperate times. Fleeting feel-good moments and hollow victories are not going to rejuvenate a fan base that is still not even five years removed from enjoying a Super Bowl parade. With Bill Belichick and the organization possibly parting ways at the end of the season, this next draft must be used to restore the glory days.

Or at least end these miserable ones.