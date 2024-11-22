The Dallas Wings secured the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft lottery, setting the stage for what could be a franchise-altering decision. With generational talent from UConn Paige Bueckers leading a loaded draft class, the Wings are poised to add a transformative player to their roster or use their top selection as the ultimate trade chip. The draft also features compelling storylines, including the Golden State Valkyries’ debut as an expansion team and teams like the Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky eyeing prospects to rebuild or reinforce their rosters. This mock draft projects how these top talents could shape the league’s future.

1. Dallas Wings: Paige Bueckers (UConn) – Guard, 6'0″

Paige Bueckers remains the consensus top pick due to her elite scoring, playmaking, and leadership abilities. She's averaging 20 points, five rebounds, and 4.3 assists early this season, with a 60.4 field-goal percentage, per ESPN's NCAAW stats. Dallas can build their backcourt around Arike Ogunbowale and Bueckers or use her as a strong trade asset, but it's hard to imagine passing on a player with her generational potential.

2. Los Angeles Sparks: Kiki Iriafen (USC) – Forward, 6'3″

Kiki Iriafen's local ties and breakout performance at USC make her an excellent fit for the Sparks. Averaging 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, she has the physicality and scoring touch to enhance LA's already promising frontcourt. She adds depth and versatility alongside Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson.

3. Chicago Sky: Olivia Miles (Notre Dame) – Guard, 5'10”

Olivia Miles offers elite playmaking and all-around guard skills that Chicago desperately needs. Although her three-point shooting is a work in progress, she's been efficient, posting 18.3 points, eight rebounds, and 6.8 assists in early games this season. Miles' dynamic style could energize the Sky and complement their existing roster.

4. Washington Mystics: Sonia Citron (Notre Dame) – Guard, 6'1″

Sonia Citron's ability to fit into any system and her shooting range makes her a natural fit for Washington, especially in need of perimeter scoring. Averaging 17.3 points and 5.5 rebounds last season, her size and versatility provide a strong foundation for the Mystics as they rebuild their roster under new management.

5. Golden State Valkyries: Rori Harmon (Texas) — Guard, 5’6”

The Golden State Valkyries, set to debut in the 2025 WNBA season, face a pivotal decision with their inaugural draft pick. With the expansion draft scheduled for Dec. 6, the Valkyries currently have no players on their roster, leaving their draft priorities open to speculation. One compelling option is Rori Harmon, a standout guard from the University of Texas. Harmon has demonstrated exceptional playmaking and defensive skills, averaging 14.1 points, 7.8 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game in the 2023-24 season.

6. Washington Mystics (via Atlanta): Shyanne Sellers (Maryland) – Guard, 6’2”

Shyanne Sellers has established herself as a versatile guard, averaging 15.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game last season. Her ability to impact the game on both ends makes her a valuable asset for the Mystics. (source)

7. New York Liberty (via Phoenix): Te-Hina Paopao (South Carolina) – Guard, 5'9″

The Liberty’s pick-swap lands them Te-Hina Paopao, a dynamic shooter and experienced guard. Averaging over 40% from three-point range during her college career, Paopao can contribute immediately to a championship-level team, ensuring backcourt depth as Courtney Vandersloot's career winds down.

8. Indiana Fever: Janiah Barker (UCLA) – Forward, 6’4”

Janiah Barker has shown versatility, averaging 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Her ability to stretch the floor would add depth to the Fever’s lineup.

9. Seattle Storm: Georgia Amoore (Kentucky) – Guard, 5'6″

Seattle’s need for additional scoring and playmaking makes Georgia Amoore a strong fit. Known for her quickness and shooting accuracy, she provides much-needed offensive firepower and can help stabilize a team in transition.

10. Chicago Sky (via Connecticut): Azzi Fudd (UConn) – Guard, 5'10”

Azzi Fudd's talent is undeniable, but injury concerns could push her to the latter part of the first round. With her exceptional shooting ability, the Sky would benefit from adding her as a floor spacer and secondary scorer. If healthy, Fudd could be a steal at this spot.

11. Minnesota Lynx: Aneesah Morrow (LSU) – Forward, 6’1”

Morrow has excelled at DePaul and LSU but faces questions about her profit due to her 6-foot-1 frame and lack of a three-point shot. Her rebounding and defense suit Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve's style, and if she develops an outside game, she could be a steal at No. 11.

12. Phoenix Mercury (via New York): Saniya Rivers (NC State) – Guard, 6'0″

Phoenix addresses their defensive shortcomings by selecting Rivers, a high-energy guard known for her athleticism and defensive intensity. While her offensive game is still maturing, her potential to spark transitions and disrupt opponents makes her a solid pick here.

From Bueckers at No. 1 to potential international stars and college standouts in later picks, the draft is loaded with talent that could add to an already competitive league full of talent. With teams like the Wings in a position to strike gold and the Valkyries building their foundation, this draft will serve as a crucial chapter in the WNBA’s history books.