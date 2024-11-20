Paige Bueckers has been heavily linked to the Dallas Wings ever since the Wings earned the 2025 WNBA Draft No. 1 pick via the WNBA Draft Lottery. Bueckers, the expected No. 1 pick, will likely be drafted by the Wings barring unforeseen circumstances. If Bueckers does enter the draft and ends up in Dallas, WNBA legend Sue Bird believes the fit could make the Wings a contender.

“You're with some vets (with the Wings),” Bird explained on the A Touch More with Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe Podcast. “Arike (Ogunbowale) is on this team. I mean, talk about a backcourt. And then of course Satou Sabally… who is a free agent. But if Dallas were able to keep Satou there, I mean, right away that team becomes pretty legit.”

The Wings will likely core Sabally. Assuming Sabally returns and Bueckers joins the Wings via the draft, Bird believes Dallas will feature one of the best big threes in the WNBA.

“If Dallas does have Paige because of the No. 1 pick, Arike, who is already there, and they re-sign Satou, that big three will be up there with all the other big threes.”

Nothing is guaranteed. Satou Sabally could end up joining a new team and Paige Bueckers may opt to stay in college, as she has one year of eligibility remaining. However, Bueckers does not have anything else left to prove at the college level, as she is already expected to be the No. 1 overall pick.

If the Wings are able to keep Sabally and add Bueckers to their Arike Ogunbowale-led roster, Bird clearly believes in the potential of the big three.

Dallas Wings roster

Dallas features an intriguing roster. Teaira McCowan has continued to take steps forward as a reliable post player. Maddy Siegrist displayed signs of immense potential when healthy in 2024. Jacy Sheldon plays the game hard and could improve in her second season. Jaelyn Brown is a player the Wings have belief in.

The Wings competed in 2023. They made a deep postseason run. In 2024, though, Dallas took a step in the wrong direction.

The Wings ultimately moved on from head coach Latricia Trammell. They have yet to find her replacement, but Dallas did hire Curt Miller, who formerly coached the Los Angeles Sparks, as their new general manager.

The appeal of the No. 1 pick may entice head coaching candidates. Of course, having a star such as Arike Ogunbowale on the roster will only increase potential coaching interest.

Will the Wings draft Paige Bueckers? Only time will tell, but it seems like something that may certainly come to fruition.